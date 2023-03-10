GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham Provisions, a market that provides prepared meals and other local products, recently had its grand opening. The market is located at 2253 Route 66 in Ghent.

Chatham Provisions officially opened in November, but didn’t have its grand opening with the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce until March 9. The market is owned by the Parillo Family and uses local ingredients from nearby farms.

The menu includes fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with prepared meals such as lasagna, meatloaf, and pot pies that are oven-ready. Local products include pasta, jarred items and beer. You can view the full menu on the Chatham Provisions website.

The market is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday. You can stay up to date on the latest offerings on the Chatham Provisions Facebook page.