CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frank Guido’s Port of Call has been a staple in the Catskill community for over 20 years. Usually a seasonal restaurant, this was the first year Guido decided to remain open all year round.

“I have 50 people working there,” said Guido. “That’s why we wanted to stay open year round, so we didn’t have to lay off people.”

However, the Port of Call was forced to close after the restaurant was flooded on December 18. Three weeks later, the restaurant flooded again on January 10. Guido said they hadn’t even finishing cleaning up from the first flood when the second flood rolled in.

Guido said the Port of Call sits at the lowest part of Catskill Point at 7 Main Street, right on the Hudson River. This isn’t the first time the restaurant has flooded either.

The Port of Call was flooded in 2011 during Hurricane Irene to the point where they had to tear down and rebuild the building, said Guido. The restaurant was flooded again during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, in 2020, and on Christmas Day in 2022.

Guido said they prepared for the December 18 flooding with Flex Seal, sandbags and unplugging the electronics, but that didn’t stop the water from getting in. As for the damage, Guido said they have to replace some of the walls and food products.

There is nothing they can do to stop the flooding since they are at such a low point, said Guido, but said he wouldn’t move Port of Call to a different location. He’s also going to try again next winter to keep the restaurant open all year long.

“I’ve always had waterfront restaurants. I’ve had them since 1981,” said Guido. “To me, this is the best spot. We’re right on the Hudson, you see the boats go by. You can’t replace that location.”

Frank Guido’s Port of Call is now set to reopen mid-March, which is when it would usually reopen for the season. Guido also owns Frank Guido’s Little Italy in Kingston.