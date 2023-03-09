ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam native Rachel Anne has been volunteering with local cat rescues for over 10 years. She’s now working to open The Pretty Paw Lounge, a cafe featuring adoptable cats only one block away from where she grew up.

The building at 370 Mariaville Road had sat vacant for two years before she bought it, said Anne. She’s currently in the middle of building renovations, which she started in January.

“After traveling the world doing modeling and magazine cover shoots, I had seen a lot of opportunity to help animals and I wanted to invest in a building so I could have a facility of my own,” said Anne.

The building will be split into two sections: the cafe area and the cat playroom. This means that the cats will not be roaming around the cafe, but visitors can grab a cup of coffee and then see the cats in the playroom, said Anne.

Rachel Anne with one of the cats from a rescue (photo courtesy: Rachel Anne)

All the cats will be able to be adopted with on-site interviews being conducted during designated adoption days, said Anne. Anne is working with the local non-profit Kitten Angels, who will be providing the cats. All of the cat adoption fees will be going back to support the charity, said Anne.

For the cafe portion, Anne is partnering with The Sugar Momma, LLC who will make the cookies, cupcakes and other pastries off-site for the business. The cafe will also be offering coffee and other cold and hot beverages.

Anne is planning to open The Pretty Paw Lounge the second week of May. “We’ve already had tremendous positive feedback from the community and we appreciate all the support,” said Anne.