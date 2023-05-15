CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Poké Jar, located at 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson, is closing after a little over a year. Owner Mike Kwok made the announcement in a Facebook post on May 13.

“It is with great joy and great sadness that I’d like to announce the closing of our restaurant at the end of this month (May 2023) and just concentrating on our new food truck,” read the post.

The Poké Jar opened in March 2022, serving poké bowls, sushi, street tacos, and ramen. Kwok said he has decided to focus on his new venture, the food truck This Guy Bites. The food truck will be available this summer.

“I would like to offer my sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude for all of your support over the years,” said Kwok. “To our fabulous customers and friends that I made since opening the restaurant and collaborators past and present — The Poké Jar was everything to me because of you.”