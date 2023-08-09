RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Casey’s Restaurant, also known as Casey’s 518, in Rensselaer has closed its doors. The announcement was made on its Facebook page on July 1.

“It is with so much sadness but so so much love and gratefulness that we are announcing today the closing of Casey’s 518,” said the owners.

In November 2022, Jimmy Casey, who owned the restaurant for almost 30 years, announced that he was retiring and the restaurant had been sold. The new owners reopened Casey’s in January 2023.

After six months, the restaurant is closed again. The owners are hopeful Casey’s will open again someday with new ownership.

The owners could not be immediately reached for comment. The phone line to the restaurant also appears to be disconnected.

“We were only here a short time but we found a life time of friendships and memories,” said the owners.