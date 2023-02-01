ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Umana Yana had its official grand opening in the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday. The restaurant specializes in Asian Caribbean and Afro Caribbean cuisine.

Owner and creator of the Umana Yana experience Dale Davidson is originally from Guyana. She said Umana Yana is Guyanese for “meeting place for the people.”

Davidson founded Umana Yana in 2013. Its main location is at 240 Washington Street in Albany.

“I understood that this is another place that we could broaden our reach and we can serve the community at large,” said Davidson about the Empire State Plaza location.

The main location is open for dinner during the week, lunch on Saturdays and brunch on Sundays. The Empire State Plaza location is open for lunch during the week.

The Umana Yana lunch menu features rice and tropical salad plates with Georgetown-style baked chicken, Senegalese-style roasted oxtails, salted cod and roasted sweet potatoes, coconut curried chickpeas and spiced sauteed greens. You can view the other menus on the Umana Yana website.

“Umana Yana is a woman-owned business. It is one that started up right here in Albany and we’re excited to bring them here,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “The food is delicious and more than anything, it’s a place for communal gathering, conversation and we’re thrilled that they joined the OGS family here at the Empire State Plaza.”