COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A.J.W Caribbean Restaurant is officially opening on Wolf Road in Colonie on Friday, August 11. The restaurant is having its grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Colonie Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Owner Ermionne Clement is originally from Haiti and will be serving Kreyol cuisine. She worked in the medical field for 15 years before deciding to open this restaurant.

“Nervous and excited at the same time for the first time opening a restaurant,” said Clement. “Cooking was always my passion so I decided to follow my dream.”

The A.J.W menu includes vegetable stew with beef, different fried meats, fritters, rice, macaroni and cheese and more. You can view the full menu on the A.J.W Caribbean Restaurant website.

The restaurant is at 18 Wolf Road in the former Starbucks space next to Men’s Warehouse. A.J.W will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.