TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pataconia, a Caribbean restaurant, is set to open in Troy’s River Street Market this summer. The eatery will be run by Chef Riany Mena and his wife Alexa.

Mena said his wife is originally from the Capital Region. He is from the Dominican Republic. “Dominican culture is full of love, family, friends and especially food, which we want to share with the Troy community,” said Mena.

“We came up with the name ‘Pataconia’ over our love for Patacones, a sandwich consisting of a protein and greens between two fried plantains,” said Mena. “This sandwich is a staple in Caribbean cuisine and will be the main dish on our menu.”

Korean BBQ Beef Patacone (photo courtesy: Riany Mena) Teriyaki Cauliflower Patacone (photo courtesy: Riany Mena)

The menu also features pastelitos, or empanadas, and rice bowls. Mena said they would eventually like to expand the menu. You can view the full menu on the Pataconia Facebook page.

“Although Caribbean cuisine is the focus, we will also be throwing in some Asian flavors as our ‘twist.’ For example, in our Spicy Chicken Patacon, the chicken is prepared in a gochujang sauce that is made in-house. This combination of Caribbean and Asian flavors makes Pataconia a unique spot for foodies,” said Mena.

This is the Mena’s first restaurant venture and they are very excited to open in River Street Market. Although a specific opening date has not been announced, Pataconia will be opening around mid-July.