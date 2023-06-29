AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cappie’s Drive-In, located at 264 Route 67 in Amsterdam, is up for sale. Longtime owners Donna and Craig Durinick are selling both the business and the property.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Donna Durinick. Cappie’s was founded over 65 years ago by Donna’s aunt and uncle. She and Craig took over operations in 1997.

Cappie’s is a full-service restaurant that serves lunch, dinner and homemade ice cream. The Durinicks plan to retire in Florida after the sale. They will help the new owner with learning about the business, and share their recipes, contacts, vendors, and traditions.

According to a release by Roohan Realty, the Durinicks feel that the Cappie’s season could be expanded and breakfast could be added. “There is plenty of space for a mini-golf course or party pavilion,” said Craig Durinick.

The property also includes a three bedroom, two bathroom home and a rental building on 6.4 acres. The asking price is $799,000. You can find more information on the Roohan Realty website or by calling (518) 207-7682 or (518) 207-5090.