ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you’re looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine’s Day.

Margarita City, Albany

Margarita City is offering a prix fixe menu for $65 a person. The dinner includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert and one traditional flavor margarita. You can view the menu on the Margarita City Facebook page. You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website or by calling (518) 977-4169.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, Saratoga Springs

Morton’s is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two. The meal includes a starter, entrée, sides and dessert. You view the menu and can make a reservation on the Morton’s website.

Mr. D’s Restaurant & Lounge, Albany

Mr. D’s is offering Valentine’s Day specials from February 11 to 18. The dinner includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. You can view the menu on the Desmond Hotel website. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 640-6092.

The Century House, Latham

The Century House is serving a special Valentine’s Day dinner. The three course dinner will be $59 a person. The menu has not been released yet, but you can make a reservation on The Century House website.

Cornells in Little Italy, Schenectady

Cornells in Little Italy will be serving a prix fixe dinner menu which includes a salad, appetizer, entrée and dessert for $70 a person. You can view the menu on the Cornells Facebook page. You can make a reservation on the Resy website.

Sperry’s, Saratoga Springs

Sperry’s is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu which includes starters and entrées. You can view the menu on the Sperry’s Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-9618.

Next Door Kitchen & Bar, Ballston Spa

Next Door Kitchen & Bar is serving a four course Valentine’s Day menu featuring a starter, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert. You can view the menu on the Next Door Facebook page. To make a reservation, call (518) 309-3249.

Maria’s Cafe and Catering, Schenectady

Maria’s Cafe and Catering is offering an eat-in or takeout dinner for two which includes a starter, entrée, dessert and a glass of wine. You can view the menu on the Maria’s Cafe Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 280-6902.

Panza’s Restaurant, Saratoga Springs

Panza’s is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner with a special menu that include appetizers, salads, entrées, and dessert, along with suggested wine pairings. You can view the menu and make a reservation on the Panza’s website.

550 Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, Saratoga Springs

550 Waterfront is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu with drink specials, three courses plus dessert for $175 per couple. You can view the menu on the 550 Waterfront Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 886-8654.

Power’s Inn & Pub, Clifton Park

Power’s Inn & Pub will be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu from February 10 to 14. The menu includes cocktails, jumbo shrimp, salmon and red velvet cake. You can view the full menu on the Power’s Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 406-5561.

13 North, Malta

13 North is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu which includes stuffed shrimp, lobster ravioli, surf and turf, and stuffed lobster. Each couple also gets a complimentary rose. You can view the full menu on the 13 North Facebook page. You can make a reservation on the Resy website.