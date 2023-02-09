ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.

Sovrana Pizza & Deli

Sovrana’s is offering pizza slices for the same price as when they opened in 1985. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can get a slice of cheese for $1, a slice of pepperoni for $1.25, and specialty slices for $2. Limit two slices per customer.

• Address: 63 North Lake Avenue, Albany

• Phone: (518) 465-0961

Cugino’s Pizzeria

Cugino’s is offering $2 slices all day long.

• Address: 240 Broadway, Rensselaer

• Phone: (518) 434-3459

Roman’s Pizzeria

Roman’s Pizzeria is offering $5 off any order of $50 or more.

• Address: 1222 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

• Phone: (518) 630-5471

Pop’s Pizza

Pop’s Pizza is offering 10% off any pizza. Must call in the order.

• Address: 148 Columbia Street, Cohoes

• Phone: (518) 237-7677

Paesan’s Pizza

Paesan’s Pizza is putting its special Starlight Pizza back on the menu for National Pizza Day. The pizza is in a star shape and has calzones for crusts.

Paesan’s has locations in Albany, Latham, Guilderland, East Greenbush, and Schenectady. You can visit the restaurant’s website to order online or find each location’s phone number.

Buca di Beppo

Customers can get a pizza for 50% off if they are they are E-club members.

• Address: 44 Wolf Road, Colonie

• Phone: (518) 459-2822

Ramuntos Pizza

Ramuntos is offering two free toppings on any pizza for National Pizza Day.

• Address: 29 Sugar Shack Lane, Arlington, Vermont

• Phone: (802) 430-7039