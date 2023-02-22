ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Margarita Day is Wednesday, February 22. To celebrate the day, some restaurants in the Capital Region are having margarita specials.

Moliendo Cafe, Albany

Moliendo Cafe is offering half-priced margaritas on Wednesday.

• Address: 791 Madison Avenue

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday

The Shaker and Vine, Schenectady

The Shaker and Vine will be serving up special strawberry, pineapple, and blueberry margaritas.

• Address: 221 Harborside Drive

• Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday

TORO Cantina, Colonie

TORO Cantina is serving $5 classic margaritas and $8 Passion Fruit Curamia Tequila margaritas, both served in souvenir Curamia clay cantarito mugs.

• Address: 111 Wolf Road

• Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until supplies last

La Fiesta, Clifton Park

La Fiesta is offering frozen house margaritas for $6 and specialty frozen flavors for $7.

• Address: 15 Park Avenue

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sabor Azteca, Clifton Park

Sabor Azteca is offering $5.99 classic lime margaritas and $6.99 flavored margaritas all day.

• Address: 20 Maxwell Drive

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Los Panchos Mexican Grill & Bar, Delmar

Los Panchos is offering $5 house margaritas all day.

• Address: 180 Delaware Avenue

• Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

La Fiesta, Colonie

La Fiesta will be serving up half-priced margaritas all night.

• Address: 1610 Central Avenue

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Margarita City, Colonie

Margarita City is serving margarita specials all day.

• Address: 1118 Central Avenue

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.