ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Margarita Day is Wednesday, February 22. To celebrate the day, some restaurants in the Capital Region are having margarita specials.
Moliendo Cafe, Albany
Moliendo Cafe is offering half-priced margaritas on Wednesday.
• Address: 791 Madison Avenue
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday
The Shaker and Vine, Schenectady
The Shaker and Vine will be serving up special strawberry, pineapple, and blueberry margaritas.
• Address: 221 Harborside Drive
• Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday
TORO Cantina, Colonie
TORO Cantina is serving $5 classic margaritas and $8 Passion Fruit Curamia Tequila margaritas, both served in souvenir Curamia clay cantarito mugs.
• Address: 111 Wolf Road
• Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until supplies last
La Fiesta, Clifton Park
La Fiesta is offering frozen house margaritas for $6 and specialty frozen flavors for $7.
• Address: 15 Park Avenue
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sabor Azteca, Clifton Park
Sabor Azteca is offering $5.99 classic lime margaritas and $6.99 flavored margaritas all day.
• Address: 20 Maxwell Drive
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Los Panchos Mexican Grill & Bar, Delmar
Los Panchos is offering $5 house margaritas all day.
• Address: 180 Delaware Avenue
• Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
La Fiesta, Colonie
La Fiesta will be serving up half-priced margaritas all night.
• Address: 1610 Central Avenue
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Margarita City, Colonie
Margarita City is serving margarita specials all day.
• Address: 1118 Central Avenue
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.