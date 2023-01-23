“SmashBurger (Manchester, Connecticut)” by jjbers is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.

All three locations, however, are still listed on the Smashburger website. The online ordering for each is unavailable.

The PR person said each restaurant was a franchise location. They did immediately give a reason as to why the locations closed for good.

Founded in 2007, Smashburger currently has around 200 in the United States and Canada. According to the Smashburger website, the company opens about 20 new stores each year.