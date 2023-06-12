ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing. These are the restaurants that have opened — and closed — in the Capital Region so far in 2023.
Closed
January
- Birch Bark Eatery, 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls.
- Owner Tania Sharlow closed Birch Bark due to rising costs, and staffing and product shortages. But fear not, Sharlow reopened as Bitchin’ Donuts in Albany in March.
- The Daisy, 6 Franklin Street in Troy
- Owners Kelly and Joe Proctor closed The Daisy to reopen in the space as a new restaurant. Frankie Bird opened shortly after.
- Riccitello’s, 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady
- Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello decided to retire and close the restaurant after 55 years.
- Cafe Calabria, 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- The owners closed the restaurant after 11 years. However, the restaurant reopened under new ownership (but in the same family) as Cafe Calabria II in February.
- Bombers Burrito Bar, 447 State Street in Schenectady
- Owner Jimmy Vann closed this location, but the three Albany locations on Lark Street, in the Harriman Campus, and in the Empire State Plaza food court remained open.
- Buena Comida, 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- The owner closed the restaurant, but the Buena Comida food truck is still in operation
- Smashburger in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Colonie
- All three restaurants permanently closed, according to a member of Smashburger’s PR team. They did not give a reason for the closures.
March
- 518 Donuts, 501 Broadway in Troy
- 518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, closed its doors at the beginning of March. The owners did not respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.
- Brunswick BBQ & Brew, 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick
- The restaurant closed its doors after 15 years
- Miss Adams Diner, 53 Park Street in Adams
- The diner closed until further notice in March. In May, owner Peter Oleskiewicz said he would be handing over the keys to the building.
- Sperry’s, 30 1/2 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs
- Sperry’s closed under its previous ownership after 14 years. The restaurant is currently up for sale.
April
- Geppetto’s Restaurant, 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville
- The restaurant closed after five years
- Superior Merchandise Company, 147 4th Street in Troy
- The owners closed the shop after eight years, but they soon opened Touchy Coffee at 625 River Street in Troy in May
- Allegro, 520 Main Street in Bennington
- The restaurant closed its doors after 16 years
- 10 McGillis Public House, 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George
- Owners Jason and Nicole Travis closed 10 McGillis to focus on their other restaurant The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay
- Hot Tomatoes, 100 Water Street in Williamstown
- The pizzeria closed after almost 30 years
- Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady
- The restaurant closed after three years with the previous owners. Property owner Joey Faizy said the restaurant is now up for lease.
- Delmar Bistro, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- The restaurant closed after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler said they couldn’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic.
- Denny’s, 114 Wolf Road in Colonie
- According to Denny’s corporate, the diner closed on April 20
May
- Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe, 1034 Madison Avenue
- The owners closed this location after four years to expand their Troy location.
- Gambles Bakery, 920 Route 9 in Queensbury
- The owners closed after decades in business
- 42 Degrees Tavern, 206 Glen Street in Glens Falls
- Owner Robin Barkenhagen closed 42 Degrees in both Glens Falls and Malta
- The Poké Jar, 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson
- Owner Mike Kwok closed the restaurant after a year to focus on his food truck venture, This Guy Bites
June
- Mexican Radio, 325 State Street in Schenectady
- Owner Lori Selden said she decided to close the restaurant so she could retire.
Opened
January
- Bubbakoo’s Burritos, 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy
- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 2330 Watt Street in Schenectady
- Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court, 908 River Street in Troy
- Painted Lemon, 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
- Bella Lucia’s, 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park
- Moby Rick’s Seafood, 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville
- Frankie Bird, 6 Franklin Place in Troy
- Slate – A Rustic Tavern, 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake
- Thai Garden, 338 Central Avenue in Albany
- The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street in Schenectady
- Bowled, 580 London Road in Latham
- The Cowboy’s Taqueria, 549 Main Street in Cobleskill
- River St. Poké Bar, 184 River Street in Troy
- Auction Barn Restaurant, 4016 Route 40 in Argyle
- Smoothie King, 3057 Route 50 in Wilton
- Flour Child Bakery, 128 Glen Street in Glens Falls
February
- Healthy Soul, 82 North Pearl Street in Albany
- Umana Yana, 100 South Mall Arterial, Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Eddie F’s Eatery, 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park
- Aloha Krab, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Night Work Bread Co., 3 Science Street in Ballston Spa
- Noradamus Wilson’s Emporium Snack Bar, 59 Main Street in North Adams
- Fatty’s Uptown, 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany
- Max410 at the Waters Edge, 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
- Cafe Calabria ll, 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Le Quai Bistrot Français, 49 Broad Street in Waterford
- Compadres Diner, 666 Saratoga Road in Gansevoort
March
- Neighborhood Kitchen, 312 Rowland Street in Milton
- Durrant’s at Van Schaick, 201 Continental Avenue in Cohoes
- Novel BIBLIO•BREW, 515 State Street in Schenectady
- Zoobear MC, 4879 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- Bitchin’ Donuts, 193 Lark Street in Albany
- TanDoori House, 1338 Gerling Street in Schenectady
- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 33 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- NibblexNosh, 109 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
- Crumbl Cookies, 664 New Loudon Road in Latham
- Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern & Colonial Restaurant, 4938 Route 67 in Walloomsac
- PDT Market, 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs
- Queen Bee Bakery, 21 Main Street in Fultonville
- Moose Kaboose Tavern, 4324 Route 7 in Hoosick Falls
April
- The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta
- Pizzeria Michelina, 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- Poppy’s Pizzeria, 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam
- The Hedge Bistro, 400 Arthur’s Place in Guilderland
- BIGG Daddy’s Philly Steak House, 2601 Mass MoCA Way in North Adams
- Go Play with Your Food, 126 Glen Street in Glens Falls
- Robert’s Mexican Restaurant & Café, 1048 Kinderhook Street in Valatie
- The Salad Bar, 374 Main Street in Catskill
- Herbie’s Burgers, 415 Fulton Street in Troy
- Koi Ramen, 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park
- BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, 25 South Partition Street in Saugerties
- Patrick Henry’s, 48 South River Street in Coxsackie
- La Gioia Italian Deli, 2003 Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady (reopened under new ownership)
- Dave’s Hot Chicken, 4930 State Highway 30 in Amsterdam
- Roman’s Café, 800 North Pearl Street in Menands
- Kitchen 216, 161 Washington Avenue Ext. in Guilderland
May
- Aroma Joe’s, 666 Hoosick Street in Troy
- Gibby’s Diner, 10040 Duanesburg Road in Delanson
- Sia Crêperia, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Smiths Public House, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Julia’s Local, 1507 Hearts Content Road in Round Top
- Kazami, 1729 Union Street in Schenectady
- Finn’s, 40 River Street in Troy
- 42 Fusion, 42 Front Street in Ballston Spa
June
- Smiths Public House, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Fat Boys Ice Cream, 104 Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville
- Fancy Farmer, 529 State Highway 20 in Sharon Springs
- Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery, 391 South Main Street in Gloversville
- Drifter’s, 2 Front Street in Amsterdam
- Salty Buns, 3065 Route 50 in Wilton
- Bimi’s Canteen & Bar, 19 Main Street in Chatham
- Motor Oil Coffee, 1034 Madison Avenue in Albany
