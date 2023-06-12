ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing. These are the restaurants that have opened — and closed — in the Capital Region so far in 2023.

Closed

January

Birch Bark Eatery, 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. Owner Tania Sharlow closed Birch Bark due to rising costs, and staffing and product shortages. But fear not, Sharlow reopened as Bitchin’ Donuts in Albany in March.

The Daisy, 6 Franklin Street in Troy Owners Kelly and Joe Proctor closed The Daisy to reopen in the space as a new restaurant. Frankie Bird opened shortly after.

Riccitello’s, 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello decided to retire and close the restaurant after 55 years.

Cafe Calabria, 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland The owners closed the restaurant after 11 years. However, the restaurant reopened under new ownership (but in the same family) as Cafe Calabria II in February.

Bombers Burrito Bar, 447 State Street in Schenectady Owner Jimmy Vann closed this location, but the three Albany locations on Lark Street, in the Harriman Campus, and in the Empire State Plaza food court remained open.

Buena Comida, 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland The owner closed the restaurant, but the Buena Comida food truck is still in operation

Smashburger in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Colonie All three restaurants permanently closed, according to a member of Smashburger’s PR team. They did not give a reason for the closures.



March

518 Donuts, 501 Broadway in Troy 518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, closed its doors at the beginning of March. The owners did not respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Brunswick BBQ & Brew, 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick The restaurant closed its doors after 15 years

Miss Adams Diner, 53 Park Street in Adams The diner closed until further notice in March. In May, owner Peter Oleskiewicz said he would be handing over the keys to the building.

Sperry’s, 30 1/2 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs Sperry’s closed under its previous ownership after 14 years. The restaurant is currently up for sale.



April

Geppetto’s Restaurant, 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville The restaurant closed after five years

Superior Merchandise Company, 147 4th Street in Troy The owners closed the shop after eight years, but they soon opened Touchy Coffee at 625 River Street in Troy in May

Allegro, 520 Main Street in Bennington The restaurant closed its doors after 16 years

10 McGillis Public House, 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George Owners Jason and Nicole Travis closed 10 McGillis to focus on their other restaurant The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay

Hot Tomatoes, 100 Water Street in Williamstown The pizzeria closed after almost 30 years

Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady The restaurant closed after three years with the previous owners. Property owner Joey Faizy said the restaurant is now up for lease.

Delmar Bistro, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar The restaurant closed after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler said they couldn’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic.

Denny’s, 114 Wolf Road in Colonie According to Denny’s corporate, the diner closed on April 20



May

Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe, 1034 Madison Avenue The owners closed this location after four years to expand their Troy location.

Gambles Bakery, 920 Route 9 in Queensbury The owners closed after decades in business

42 Degrees Tavern, 206 Glen Street in Glens Falls Owner Robin Barkenhagen closed 42 Degrees in both Glens Falls and Malta

The Poké Jar, 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson Owner Mike Kwok closed the restaurant after a year to focus on his food truck venture, This Guy Bites



June

Mexican Radio, 325 State Street in Schenectady Owner Lori Selden said she decided to close the restaurant so she could retire.



Opened

January

February

March

April

May

June

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.