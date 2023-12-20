ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing. In the Capital Region, 2023 marked the end of some restaurants after decades in business. For others, their time open was short-lived, as they opened and closed in the same year.

More eateries opened in 2023 than closed their doors. These are the restaurants that opened and the restaurants that closed this year in the Capital Region.

Closed

January

Birch Bark Eatery, 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. Owner Tania Sharlow closed Birch Bark due to rising costs, and staffing and product shortages. But fear not, Sharlow reopened as Bitchin’ Donuts in Albany in March.

The Daisy, 6 Franklin Street in Troy Owners Kelly and Joe Proctor closed The Daisy to reopen in the space as a new restaurant. Frankie Bird opened shortly after.

Riccitello’s, 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello decided to retire and close the restaurant after 55 years.

Bombers Burrito Bar, 447 State Street in Schenectady Owner Jimmy Vann closed this location in January and later closed the Bombers’ Lark Street location in Albany.

Buena Comida, 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland The owner closed the restaurant, but the Buena Comida food truck is still in operation.

Smashburger in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Colonie All three restaurants permanently closed, according to a member of Smashburger’s PR team. They did not give a reason for the closures.



February

Cider Belly Doughnuts, 25 North Pearl Street in Albany Cider Belly temporarily closed this location in February. They made the closure permanent in November.



March

518 Donuts, 501 Broadway in Troy 518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, closed its doors at the beginning of March. The owners did not respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Brunswick BBQ & Brew, 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick The restaurant closed its doors after 15 years. New owners reopened the restaurant as the Hill Creek Tavern.

Miss Adams Diner, 53 Park Street in Adams The diner closed until further notice in March. In May, owner Peter Oleskiewicz said he would be handing over the keys to the building. The new owners are turning the building into M&J’s Taste of Home

Sperry’s, 30 1/2 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs Sperry’s closed after 14 years.



April

Geppetto’s Restaurant, 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville The restaurant closed after five years.

Allegro, 520 Main Street in Bennington The restaurant closed its doors after 16 years.

10 McGillis Public House, 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George Owners Jason and Nicole Travis closed 10 McGillis to focus on their other restaurant The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay.

Hot Tomatoes, 100 Water Street in Williamstown The pizzeria closed after almost 30 years.

Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady The restaurant closed after three years with the previous owners.

Delmar Bistro, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar The restaurant closed after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler said they couldn’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic.

Denny’s, 114 Wolf Road in Colonie According to Denny’s corporate, the diner closed on April 20.



May

Muza, 1300 15th Street in Troy The owners closed this location until further notice in May. In October, they announced the closure was permanent.

Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe, 1034 Madison Avenue in Albany The owners closed this location after four years to expand their Troy location.

Gambles Bakery, 920 Route 9 in Queensbury The owners closed after decades in business.

42 Degrees Tavern, 206 Glen Street in Glens Falls Owner Robin Barkenhagen closed 42 Degrees in both Glens Falls and Malta.

The Poké Jar, 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson Owner Mike Kwok closed the restaurant after a year to focus on his food truck venture, This Guy Bites.

Moby Rick’s Seafood, 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville Closed after originally opening in December 2022



June

Mexican Radio, 325 State Street in Schenectady Owner Lori Selden said she decided to close the restaurant so she could retire.

Dino’s Pizza, 802 Route 50 in Burnt Hills Closed permanently as of June 11. No reason for the closure was given.

Pizza Huts in Ballston Spa, Cobleskill, Johnstown, Amsterdam, and Gloversville Pizza Hut confirmed these closures and said they had no plans to reopen them. They did not provide a reason for the closures.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, 306 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park Closed as of June 26 due to “a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years”

The Houses Lounge, 912 McClellan Street in Schenectady Closed after 47 years in business. However, the restaurant is set to reopen under new ownership.

Tesoro Italian Restaurant, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland Closed after 15 years. Owner and chef Raffaele Sainato retired.



July

Casey’s Restaurant, 79 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer The restaurant closed six months after reopening under new ownership

The Bishop, 90 North Pearl Street in Albany Closed without a reason given

Love Bites Cafe, 69 Partition Street in Saugerties Closed after a visit from “Kitchen Nightmares” in June.

Malcolm’s, 617 Union Street in Schenectady No reason for the closure was given in the Facebook post, but the restaurant’s website read “Malcolm’s will be closed indefinitely due to equipment issues.”

The Bradley, 28 Fourth Street in Troy Closed after six and a half years. Owner Vic Christopher said, “There comes a time in business to step aside.”

Motor Oil Coffee, 1671 Union Street in Schenectady Owner Joe Bonilla said they decided not to renew the lease at that location.

40 Oak Classic American Grille, 925 Route 9 in Queensbury Permanently closed after two years in business.

Bombers Burrito Bar, 258 Lark Street in Albany The last bombers in the Capital Region closed in July.



August

I Love NY Pizza, 336 Northern Boulevard in Albany Owner Zef Boga closed the eatery after 17 years due to economic reasons

Frankie Bird, 6 Franklin Place in Troy The restaurant closed in August after originally opening in January

Crisp, 594 Loudon Road in Latham Closed after almost nine years in business



September

Sam’s Chinese Restaurant, 824 Route 50 in Burnt Hills Closed after 26 years so the owners could retire El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina in Albany is opening a second location there

Joe’s Township Tavern, 1412 Township Road in Knox Closed after about nine months in business

The Purple Pub, 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet The Purple Pub closed its restaurant in December 2022 but kept the to-go orders going. The owners officially ended to-go orders in September. The Trestle took over the space in November

JJ Rafferty’s Bar & Grill, 847 Loudon Road in Latham Closed September 30



October

The Painted Lemon, 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park Closed since the beginning of October. While the owners said this closure was temporary, the building was listed for sale.

Café Twelve 04, 1204 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer Originally opened in August 2022

Gracie’s Kitchen, 39 Voorheesville Avenue in Voorheesville Closed after five years due to economic reasons

Applebee’s, 291 Route 9W in Glenmont Closed on October 15.

McDonald’s, Empire State Plaza in Albany The franchisee chose not to renew the lease

Jacko’s Corner, 190 North Main Street in Salem “Unfortunately, our team does not have the bandwidth to continue, so we are sadly going to be closing at the end of this month,” said majority owner Sarah Parker.

Albany Pump Station, 19 Quackenbush Square in Albany Closed at the end of October as Common Roots Brewing Company prepares to take over the space.



November

Kozel’s Restaurant, 1006 Route 9H in Ghent Closed after 87 years so the owners could retire.

Bruegger’s Bagels, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar Bruegger’s said the shop’s lease did not get renewed.



December

The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta Closing on Christmas Eve after eight months in Malta

New Way Lunch, 731 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury Closing on December 30, locations in Glens Falls and Warrensburg are still open

Sky Port Diner, 35 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville Closing on December 31



Opened

January

February

March

April

May

Aroma Joe’s, 666 Hoosick Street in Troy

Gibby’s Diner, 10040 Duanesburg Road in Delanson

Sia Crêperia, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland

Julia’s Local, 1507 Hearts Content Road in Round Top

Kazami, 1729 Union Street in Schenectady

Finn’s, 40 River Street in Troy

42 Fusion, 42 Front Street in Ballston Spa

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

