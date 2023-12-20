ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing. In the Capital Region, 2023 marked the end of some restaurants after decades in business. For others, their time open was short-lived, as they opened and closed in the same year.
More eateries opened in 2023 than closed their doors. These are the restaurants that opened and the restaurants that closed this year in the Capital Region.
Closed
January
- Birch Bark Eatery, 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls.
- Owner Tania Sharlow closed Birch Bark due to rising costs, and staffing and product shortages. But fear not, Sharlow reopened as Bitchin’ Donuts in Albany in March.
- The Daisy, 6 Franklin Street in Troy
- Owners Kelly and Joe Proctor closed The Daisy to reopen in the space as a new restaurant. Frankie Bird opened shortly after.
- Riccitello’s, 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady
- Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello decided to retire and close the restaurant after 55 years.
- Bombers Burrito Bar, 447 State Street in Schenectady
- Owner Jimmy Vann closed this location in January and later closed the Bombers’ Lark Street location in Albany.
- Buena Comida, 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- The owner closed the restaurant, but the Buena Comida food truck is still in operation.
- Smashburger in Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Colonie
- All three restaurants permanently closed, according to a member of Smashburger’s PR team. They did not give a reason for the closures.
February
- Cider Belly Doughnuts, 25 North Pearl Street in Albany
- Cider Belly temporarily closed this location in February. They made the closure permanent in November.
March
- 518 Donuts, 501 Broadway in Troy
- 518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, closed its doors at the beginning of March. The owners did not respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.
- Brunswick BBQ & Brew, 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick
- The restaurant closed its doors after 15 years. New owners reopened the restaurant as the Hill Creek Tavern.
- Miss Adams Diner, 53 Park Street in Adams
- The diner closed until further notice in March. In May, owner Peter Oleskiewicz said he would be handing over the keys to the building.
- The new owners are turning the building into M&J’s Taste of Home
- Sperry’s, 30 1/2 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs
- Sperry’s closed after 14 years.
April
- Geppetto’s Restaurant, 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville
- The restaurant closed after five years.
- Allegro, 520 Main Street in Bennington
- The restaurant closed its doors after 16 years.
- 10 McGillis Public House, 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George
- Owners Jason and Nicole Travis closed 10 McGillis to focus on their other restaurant The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay.
- Hot Tomatoes, 100 Water Street in Williamstown
- The pizzeria closed after almost 30 years.
- Pinhead Susan’s, 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady
- The restaurant closed after three years with the previous owners.
- Delmar Bistro, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- The restaurant closed after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler said they couldn’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic.
- Denny’s, 114 Wolf Road in Colonie
- According to Denny’s corporate, the diner closed on April 20.
May
- Muza, 1300 15th Street in Troy
- The owners closed this location until further notice in May. In October, they announced the closure was permanent.
- Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe, 1034 Madison Avenue in Albany
- The owners closed this location after four years to expand their Troy location.
- Gambles Bakery, 920 Route 9 in Queensbury
- The owners closed after decades in business.
- 42 Degrees Tavern, 206 Glen Street in Glens Falls
- Owner Robin Barkenhagen closed 42 Degrees in both Glens Falls and Malta.
- The Poké Jar, 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson
- Owner Mike Kwok closed the restaurant after a year to focus on his food truck venture, This Guy Bites.
- Moby Rick’s Seafood, 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville
- Closed after originally opening in December 2022
June
- Mexican Radio, 325 State Street in Schenectady
- Owner Lori Selden said she decided to close the restaurant so she could retire.
- Dino’s Pizza, 802 Route 50 in Burnt Hills
- Closed permanently as of June 11. No reason for the closure was given.
- Pizza Huts in Ballston Spa, Cobleskill, Johnstown, Amsterdam, and Gloversville
- Pizza Hut confirmed these closures and said they had no plans to reopen them. They did not provide a reason for the closures.
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, 306 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park
- Closed as of June 26 due to “a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years”
- The Houses Lounge, 912 McClellan Street in Schenectady
- Closed after 47 years in business. However, the restaurant is set to reopen under new ownership.
- Tesoro Italian Restaurant, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Closed after 15 years. Owner and chef Raffaele Sainato retired.
July
- Casey’s Restaurant, 79 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer
- The restaurant closed six months after reopening under new ownership
- The Bishop, 90 North Pearl Street in Albany
- Closed without a reason given
- Love Bites Cafe, 69 Partition Street in Saugerties
- Closed after a visit from “Kitchen Nightmares” in June.
- Malcolm’s, 617 Union Street in Schenectady
- No reason for the closure was given in the Facebook post, but the restaurant’s website read “Malcolm’s will be closed indefinitely due to equipment issues.”
- The Bradley, 28 Fourth Street in Troy
- Closed after six and a half years. Owner Vic Christopher said, “There comes a time in business to step aside.”
- Motor Oil Coffee, 1671 Union Street in Schenectady
- Owner Joe Bonilla said they decided not to renew the lease at that location.
- 40 Oak Classic American Grille, 925 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Permanently closed after two years in business.
- Bombers Burrito Bar, 258 Lark Street in Albany
- The last bombers in the Capital Region closed in July.
August
- I Love NY Pizza, 336 Northern Boulevard in Albany
- Owner Zef Boga closed the eatery after 17 years due to economic reasons
- Frankie Bird, 6 Franklin Place in Troy
- The restaurant closed in August after originally opening in January
- Crisp, 594 Loudon Road in Latham
- Closed after almost nine years in business
September
- Sam’s Chinese Restaurant, 824 Route 50 in Burnt Hills
- Closed after 26 years so the owners could retire
- El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina in Albany is opening a second location there
- Joe’s Township Tavern, 1412 Township Road in Knox
- Closed after about nine months in business
- The Purple Pub, 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet
- The Purple Pub closed its restaurant in December 2022 but kept the to-go orders going. The owners officially ended to-go orders in September.
- The Trestle took over the space in November
- JJ Rafferty’s Bar & Grill, 847 Loudon Road in Latham
- Closed September 30
October
- The Painted Lemon, 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
- Closed since the beginning of October. While the owners said this closure was temporary, the building was listed for sale.
- Café Twelve 04, 1204 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer
- Originally opened in August 2022
- Gracie’s Kitchen, 39 Voorheesville Avenue in Voorheesville
- Closed after five years due to economic reasons
- Applebee’s, 291 Route 9W in Glenmont
- Closed on October 15.
- McDonald’s, Empire State Plaza in Albany
- The franchisee chose not to renew the lease
- Jacko’s Corner, 190 North Main Street in Salem
- “Unfortunately, our team does not have the bandwidth to continue, so we are sadly going to be closing at the end of this month,” said majority owner Sarah Parker.
- Albany Pump Station, 19 Quackenbush Square in Albany
- Closed at the end of October as Common Roots Brewing Company prepares to take over the space.
November
- Kozel’s Restaurant, 1006 Route 9H in Ghent
- Closed after 87 years so the owners could retire.
- Bruegger’s Bagels, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- Bruegger’s said the shop’s lease did not get renewed.
December
- The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta
- Closing on Christmas Eve after eight months in Malta
- New Way Lunch, 731 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury
- Closing on December 30, locations in Glens Falls and Warrensburg are still open
- Sky Port Diner, 35 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
- Closing on December 31
Opened
January
- Bubbakoo’s Burritos, 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy
- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 2330 Watt Street in Schenectady
- Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court, 908 River Street in Troy
- Bella Lucia’s, 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park
- Slate – A Rustic Tavern, 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake
- Thai Garden, 338 Central Avenue in Albany
- The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street in Schenectady
- Bowled, 580 London Road in Latham
- The Cowboy’s Taqueria, 549 Main Street in Cobleskill
- River St. Poké Bar, 184 River Street in Troy
- Auction Barn Restaurant, 4016 Route 40 in Argyle (reopened under new ownership)
- Smoothie King, 3057 Route 50 in Wilton
- Flour Child Bakery, 128 Glen Street in Glens Falls
February
- Healthy Soul, 82 North Pearl Street in Albany
- Umana Yana, 100 South Mall Arterial, Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Eddie F’s Eatery, 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park
- Aloha Krab, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Night Work Bread Co., 3 Science Street in Ballston Spa
- Noradamus Wilson’s Emporium Snack Bar, 59 Main Street in North Adams
- Fatty’s Uptown, 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany
- Max410 at the Waters Edge, 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
- Cafe Calabria ll, 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Le Quai Bistrot Français, 49 Broad Street in Waterford
- Compadres Diner, 666 Saratoga Road in Gansevoort
March
- Neighborhood Kitchen, 312 Rowland Street in Milton
- Durrant’s at Van Schaick, 201 Continental Avenue in Cohoes
- Novel BIBLIO•BREW, 515 State Street in Schenectady
- Zoobear MC, 4879 Route 30 in Amsterdam
- Bitchin’ Donuts, 193 Lark Street in Albany
- TanDoori House, 1338 Gerling Street in Schenectady
- Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 33 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- NibblexNosh, 109 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
- Crumbl Cookies, 664 New Loudon Road in Latham
- Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern & Colonial Restaurant, 4938 Route 67 in Walloomsac
- Franklin Square Market (formerly PDT Market), 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs
- Queen Bee Bakery, 21 Main Street in Fultonville
- Moose Kaboose Tavern, 4324 Route 7 in Hoosick Falls
April
- Poppy’s Pizzeria, 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam
- The Hedge Bistro, 400 Arthur’s Place in Guilderland
- BIGG Daddy’s Philly Steak House, 2601 Mass MoCA Way in North Adams
- Go Play with Your Food, 126 Glen Street in Glens Falls
- Robert’s Mexican Restaurant & Café, 1048 Kinderhook Street in Valatie
- The Salad Bar, 374 Main Street in Catskill
- Herbie’s Burgers, 415 Fulton Street in Troy
- Koi Ramen, 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park
- BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, 25 South Partition Street in Saugerties
- Patrick Henry’s, 48 South River Street in Coxsackie
- La Gioia Italian Deli, 2003 Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady (reopened under new ownership)
- Dave’s Hot Chicken, 4930 State Highway 30 in Amsterdam
- Roman’s Café, 800 North Pearl Street in Menands
- Kitchen 216, 161 Washington Avenue Ext. in Guilderland
May
- Aroma Joe’s, 666 Hoosick Street in Troy
- Gibby’s Diner, 10040 Duanesburg Road in Delanson
- Sia Crêperia, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Julia’s Local, 1507 Hearts Content Road in Round Top
- Kazami, 1729 Union Street in Schenectady
- Finn’s, 40 River Street in Troy
- 42 Fusion, 42 Front Street in Ballston Spa
June
- Sabor Caribeño, 230 4th Street in Troy
- Smiths Public House, 171 Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Fat Boys Ice Cream, 104 Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville
- Fancy Farmer, 529 State Highway 20 in Sharon Springs
- 17 Cherry Plain Square, 17 Cherry Plain Square in Cherry Plain
- Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery, 391 South Main Street in Gloversville
- Drifter’s, 2 Front Street in Amsterdam
- Salty Buns, 3065 Route 50 in Wilton
- Bimi’s Canteen & Bar, 19 Main Street in Chatham
- Motor Oil Coffee, 1034 Madison Avenue in Albany
- Nat’s Mountain House, 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville
- The Coat Room, 385 Broadway in Saratoga Springs
- Kindred, 84 Henry Street in Saratoga Springs
- Saratoga Springs Public Library Coffee Shop, 49 Henry Street in Saratoga Springs
- The Exchange, 857 Main Street in Jonesville, a hamlet of Clifton Park
July
- Mex Cocina La Catrina, 7 Broadway in Troy
- Pho Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant, 2675 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam
- Mean Max Brew Works, 251 River Street in Troy
- Fidens Brewing, 897 Broadway in Albany
- Upton Coffee Company, 751 Hudson Avenue in Stillwater
- Jimmy John’s, 33 New Scotland Avenue
- Pataconia, 433 River Street in Troy
- Chick-fil-A, 304 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park
- Chick-fil-A, 502 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush
- The Scene Coffee & Cocktails, 1671 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Buddha Bowl, 135 Partition Street in Saugerties
- Philly’s, 230 North Street in Bennington
- Union Street Brewing Company, 716 Union Street in Hudson
- The Whistling Kettle, 1205 Broadway in Albany
- Milton Tavern, 430 Geyser Road in Milton
- The Roosevelt Room, 112 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush
- RAW Juice Bar, 177 Jay Street in Schenectady
August
- Volcano Asian BBQ and Hot Pot, 2309 Nott Street E in Niskayuna
- Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen, 1704 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Hey Chef, 1133 Central Avenue in Colonie
- A.J.W Caribbean, 18 Wolf Road in Colonie
- Hill Creek Tavern, 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 1 Metro Park Road in Colonie
- Teta Marie’s Lebanese Restaurant, 1297 Broadway in Watervliet
- AMA Cocina, 4-6 Sheridan Avenue in Albany
- Herbie’s Burgers, 175 Jay Street in Schenectady
- Kobe Ramen and Bubble Tea, 1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
September
- Sara’s Kitchen, 3065 Route 50 in Wilton
- Alias Coffee, 76 North Pearl Street in Albany
- Viejo San Juan, 697 Hoosick Road in Troy
- Joe’s Tavern, 16 Division Street in Cohoes
- Unbeetable, 148 Clinton Street in Schenectady
- Pizzeria Michelina, 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- Café con Mel, 2228 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Stacks Espresso Bar, 652 Albany Shaker Road in Colonie
- JA. Pequeño, 466 Madison Avenue in Albany
October
- Tai Chi Bubble Tea, 1225 Western Avenue in Albany
- Pizza Palace, 7 Southside Drive in Clifton Park
- Coffee House of Troy, 200 Broadway in Troy
- Motor Oil Coffee, 21 Erie Boulevard in Albany
- The Taco Shop, 710 Saratoga Road in Glenville
- September’s Too, 1165 Central Avenue in Colonie
- Niramit, 124 Elm Street in Bennington
- Crumbl Cookies, 22 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
- Tipsy Taco Cantina, 704 New Loudon Road in Latham
- 7 Brew Coffee, 206 North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- Kati Roll Wala, 309 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park
- Haru Japanese Steakhouse, 15 Old Gick Road in Wilton
- Taco Kings Jalisco, 62 South Street in Glens Falls
- The Golden Monkey Lounge, 58 South Street in Glens Falls
- Elif’s Kitchen, 55 North Pearl Street in Albany
November
- Norrine’s Restaurant, 405 Hudson River Road in Waterford
- The Galway Local, 5306 Sacandaga Road in Galway
- Burger King, 216 Northside Drive in Bennington
- Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina, 1365 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands
- The Eleven, 351 Hudson Avenue in Albany
- The Trestle Restaurant & Pub, 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet
- The Delaware, 300 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- Starbucks, 1 Rush Street in Schenectady
- Mama Julia’s Pupuseria, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
- Dave’s Hot Chicken, 756 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury
- Coray Kitchen, 360 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- Boutique & Coffee Made Simple, 1471 Route 9 in Halfmoon
- Bennington Bagel Company, 19 Dunham Avenue in North Bennington
- Dunkin’, 6 Main Street in Schaghticoke
- The Bread Butler, 131 Colonie Center in Colonie
December
- Sushi by Bou, 42 Howard Street in Albany
- Hudson Sandwich Shop, 430 Prison Alley in Hudson
- Hibachi Station, 501 Broadway in Troy
- Saratoga Coffee Traders, 123 Jay Street in Schenectady
- Spargel on Nine, 925 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Frozen D Lite, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Gong cha, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland
- Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen, 60 South River Street in Coxsackie
- Giovanni Fresco, 47 Lawrence Street in Glens Falls
For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.