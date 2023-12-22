ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From chicken to burgers to pizza to sushi, several eateries in the Capital Region as planning to open in the upcoming year. Here are the restaurant openings to look out for in 2024.
- Hattie’s, 121 Madison Avenue In Albany
- Projected to open in the first few months of 2024 in the former Lombardo’s Restaurant
- Common Roots Brewing Company, 19 Quackenbush Square in Albany
- Hopes to open in January in the former Albany Pump Station space
- Nanola South, 388 Broadway in Albany
- Herbie’s Burgers, Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Beignet Bellies, MVP Arena in Albany
- Hoping to open in February
- Korner Bar & Grille, 1770 Central Avenue in Colonie
- Hoping to open in January
- UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet, 1614 Central Avenue in Colonie
- Expected to open in the former 9 Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar space in March or April
- Mila Restaurant & Bar, 500 State Street in Schenectady
- Goal is to open in April or May in the former Bank of America building
- The Horses Lounge, 912 McClellan Street in Schenectady
- Reopening under new ownership
- Uncommon Grounds, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- Opening in the former Bruegger’s Bagels space
- PrimoHoagies, 1210 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
- Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Cafe, 40-43 South Main Street in Voorheesville
- Romo’s Pizza, 112 Maple Avenue in Voorheesville
- Expanding into the old Smith’s Tavern
- Mittler’s, 33 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs
- Tree House Brewing Company, across from SPAC in Saratoga Springs
- Brookside Tavern, 4389 State Highway 10 in Fort Plain
- M&J’s Taste of Home, 53 Park Street in Adams, Massachusetts
- Hoping to open in April in the former Miss Adams Diner
For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.