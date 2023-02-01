POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two restaurants around the Capital Region area have made Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. in 2023. A Poughkeepsie restaurant and Bennington County restaurant both made the list.

Rossi Rosticceria Deli at 45 South Clover Street in Poughkeepsie was ranked 79th on Yelp’s list. It was also the only restaurant in New York State to be included.

The Rossi family has owned the deli for more than 40 years. The restaurant is know for its giant panini sandwiches, but also serves Italian entrees like chicken parm, meatballs, chicken marsala, and lasagna, along with soups and salads.

Rossi Rosticceria Deli has a second location in Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie. You can view the menus for both locations on the deli’s website.

Ranked 97th on the list was The Silver Fork in Manchester, Vermont. This Bennington County restaurant was also ranked among the best in world for date night, according to Tripadvisor.

The Silver Fork has an International menu that includes escargot, steak tartar, ratatouille, and swordfish. The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the full menu on The Silver Fork website.

To create its Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list, Yelp reached out to Yelpers for their favorite eateries. They then ranked each restaurant by its total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation. You can view the full list on the Yelp website.