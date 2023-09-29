ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, September 25 through 29.

In December 2022, owners Greg and Butch Rentz closed the dining room of The Purple Pub in Watervliet, but kept the to-go orders going. Now, the restaurant has permanently closed with the end of to-go orders.

Crumbl Cookies is soon opening up its second Capital Region store. The Clifton Park location at 22 Clifton Country Road will have its grand opening on October 5, according to the Crumbl website.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park. The $80 million state-of-the-art facility is the first-ever Japan-led sake brewery to open on the East Coast.

Capital Cooks, a new cooking school in Colonie, had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on September 25. Capital Cooks offers cooking classes, as well as a co-op space for experienced chefs to guest instruct and a food production space for small food businesses to rent.

Downtown Troy Chowderfest is returning for 2023 on Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Participating restaurants and bars will show off their soup skills with chowder recipes of their choosing.

PDT Market, a specialty marketplace in Saratoga Springs, is going through some changes, including a name change. The market, bar, and cafe is now known as Franklin Square Market.

Kizzy Williams started Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen about 10 years ago in 2014. Now, she’s expanding with bringing fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a mac and cheese spot, to the Albany community.

The last two Bombers Burrito Bar restaurants closed earlier this year: the Schenectady location closed in January, and the location on Lark Street in Albany closed in July. Now, both of the buildings are up for rent or sale.

Get ready to get your feast on. The eighth annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Son of Egg, a Korean-American restaurant, has closed its Albany location until further notice. An employee at Son of Egg’s Rensselaer location confirmed the closure.

JJ Rafferty’s Bar & Grill, located at 847 Loudon Road in Latham, is closing. A bartender at the restaurant confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

El Loco Mexican Cafe, located at 465 Madison Avenue in Albany, is celebrating 40 years in business, all October long. The restaurant’s anniversary is officially October 1 but they will be holding a community celebration on October 4 at 11 a.m., which is also National Taco Day.

Javier Villatoro and Casey Carroll met in 2014 while working in San Francisco. Now, 10 years and two kids later, they are opening up their own restaurant in Delmar.

Joe’s Township Tavern, located at 1412 Township Road in Knox, is permanently closing. The announcement was made in a Facebook post on September 18.

The Saratoga Wing Off is returning to restaurants around Saratoga County for 2023. The event is set for Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Kitchen, located at 312 Rowland Street in Milton, just bought its first food truck. The owners are now looking for the community to give it a name.

