ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, September 18 through 22.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, we checked out one local restaurant known throughout the state for their award-winning burgers. Illusive Restaurant & Bar has a lot of accolades under its belt.

The Schenectady Ale Trail has rebranded as Schenectady Sips – Craft Beverage Trail. Discover Schenectady said it changed the name to include the county’s distilleries and meadery.

For 10 years, Christian Raeth has been planning to open his own authentic German restaurant. That dream is finally becoming a reality. His restaurant, Spargel On Nine, will be opening in the former Outback Steakhouse and 40 Oak space at 925 Route 9

Three days a week, students from the Lansingburgh Central School District Special Education Department stop by Jimmy’s Pizzeria to assist with the prep work. The partnership affords the students the opportunity to learn life skills and workforce habits.

The inaugural Taste of Toga festival is set for Saturday, September 23 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. The festival will be serving up food from Saratoga County restaurants with live music throughout the evening.

From a vintage horse trailer to a good time on wheels! The ‘Bar Without Boundaries’ is a full service mobile bar and café serving up cocktails, mocktails and lite bites.

