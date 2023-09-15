ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, September 11 through 15.

Kobe Ramen and Bubble Tea opened about a month ago in Galleria 7 Market in Latham. The eatery is in the former Charlie’s StreetFood space.

Sam’s Chinese Restaurant, located at 824 Route 50 in Burnt Hills, has closed. The owners announced in a Facebook post on September 1 that they are retiring.

Joe’s Tavern, located at 16 Division Street in Cohoes, closed in February 2022. Now, owner Mike Fortin has reopened the restaurant.

Alias Coffee has opened its second location at 76 North Pearl Street in Albany. The shop officially opened on September 8.

A new Puerto Rican restaurant, grocery store, and catering business has opened at 697 Hoosick Road in Troy. Viejo San Juan officially opened on Saturday, September 9.

This year, students at SUNY Adirondack will have a new place to get a bite and study for exams. Eddy’s Eats opens at Scoville Hall this week, offering smoothies, bagels and more – even after the counter closes.

Jacob Alejandro, located at 274 River Street in Troy, has opened a second location in Albany. JA. Pequeño is located at 466 Madison Avenue in the former 3Fish Cafe space.

UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet is opening up a new restaurant in Colonie. The franchise location will be at 1614 Central Avenue in the former 9 Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar space.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened a new location in New Paltz. The Mexican fusion franchise restaurant opened on September 9 at 260 Main Street.

The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is reimagining Troy Restaurant Week. ‘Taste of Downtown’ features bars and coffee shops in addition to eateries. ‘Taste of Downtown’ began on Monday, September 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17.

Oktoberfest is a beer festival and carnival held each year in Germany, but also around other parts of the world. For 2023, the event takes place from Saturday, September 16 to Tuesday, October 3.

“A place to be inspired” is what Cory Nelson says is the goal of his new nightclub, The Chandelier Room. The spot had its soft opening on September 1 in the former Bradley bar space at 28 4th Street in Troy.

Innovo Kitchen owner and chef John LaPosta is opening up another restaurant. Korner Bar & Grille will be located at 1770 Central Avenue in Colonie in the Village Square Plaza.

7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has officially announced it’s coming to Johnstown. On Thursday, 7 Brew dropped its building at 206 North Comrie Avenue and donated $2,000 to Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

The Twisted Taco Truck has been serving Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties since March. Now, the owners are expanding to year-round service by opening a brick-and-mortar takeout location.

If you look around the Lake George area and squint, you might see some leaves starting to turn for the fall. In the village, that means it’s time for the return of an annual Oktoberfest celebration – and every year, it’s double trouble.

Hattie’s Restaurant, a popular fried chicken spot, is holding an executive job fair for it’s new restaurant on Albany’s South End. The restaurant is located in the former Lombardo’s Restaurant at 121 Madison Avenue.

