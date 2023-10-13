ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, October 9 through 13.

Every year, Adirondack Winery in Queensbury puts on pink and raises money, glass by glass, for breast cancer awareness and research. This month, the winery hopes to raise $20,000 for its 11th annual Drink Pink Fundraiser.

September’s Too, a revival of the former September’s night club, is opening at the same location in Colonie. The tavern is having its grand opening weekend from October 13 to 15.

The Golden Monkey Lounge, an elevated cocktail bar, is opening at 58 South Street in Glens Falls. The lounge is set to have its soft opening on Friday, October 20, according to its Facebook page.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea has opened its second shop in the Capital Region. The chain opened its newest store near the University at Albany on October 2.

In May, the owners of Muza announced that the restaurant would be temporarily closed until further notice. Now, the owners say that closure is permanent.

DZ Restaurants, which owns Forno Bistro, Chianti Ristorante, and Boca Bistro in Saratoga Springs, is hosting its annual Corks & Cuisine Wine & Food Tasting event. The event is set for October 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Oktoberfest season is well underway in Lake George – and even a rainy weekend can’t turn away the revelry. This week, the host of the region’s annual Oktoberfest announced just how many people had made it to the lake for drink and dancing – and detailed what’s still to come.

Southside Slice is moving out of the south side of Amsterdam. The pizzeria is moving from 68 Bridge Street to 189 Market Street.

Glen Street’s resident board game tavern is taking October as a chance to bring the magic. Throughout the month, Go Play With Your Food has been enchanted with banners, letters, wands, and more, spellbinding its entire tavern space with the magic of “Harry Potter.”

The Capital Region is losing an Applebee’s location. The restaurant at 291 Route 9W in Glenmont will be permanently closing.

A Dutchess County restaurant has been recognized by the New York Times. Stissing House in Pine Plains was one of the 50 restaurants that made the New York Times third annual “The Restaurant List” for 2023.

