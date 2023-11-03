ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, October 30 through November 3.

A Massachusetts-based brewery is set to open a new location in Saratoga Springs. Tree House Brewing Company is opening a brewery and taproom across from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station officially closed its doors on Sunday, October 29. This comes at Common Roots Brewing Company prepares to take over the space.

A couple short years ago, the family behind Common Roots Brewing Company welcomed the community into its rebuilt taproom and restaurant, after the original was destroyed by a fire in 2019. This week, that same family cut the ribbon on a new building that almost mirrors the other – and is located just across the parking lot.

Chef Yono Purnomo, the founder of Yono’s in Albany, has been in the Capital Region for almost five decades and has won numerous culinary accolades over the years. Now, Purnomo is looking for help from the community.

Glens Falls Bagels is closed as of Tuesday, and will remain so until further notice. The Saratoga Avenue bagel shop announced the closure on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Thanksgiving Day is coming up on Thursday, November 24. While many people like to cook their Thanksgiving meals themselves, others prefer to get their meals catered or to dine-in at restaurants.

Kati Roll Wala has opened a new location in Clifton Park. The Indian restaurant, located at 309 Clifton Park Center Road, officially opened on October 30.

Norrine’s Restaurant, located at 405 Hudson River Road in Waterford, had its soft opening on November 1. The Italian-American eatery is only open for lunch until its grand opening.

The Painted Lemon, located at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park, has been closed since the beginning of October. While the owners said this closure was temporary, the building has now been listed for sale.

There’s no two plates about it – downtown Glens Falls is a flavorful place. Restaurants around the city are pulling out the stops and turning on the stove next week for Glens Falls Restaurant Week.

After three seasons running the mobile wood-fired pizza trailer Pizza Trails, Ryan Hoffman has sold the truck and the rights to the name to focus on his brick-and-mortar location. The pizzeria, located at 1685 Route 9 in Schodack, will now be called Ryan’s Famous Pizza.

The name suggests that Adirondack Winery is all about the grapes. That may be true most of the time, but this weekend, something else is the apple of the local business’ eye.

The Town of Adams has put out a request for proposals for an operator of a new restaurant/café to be located at the Outdoor Center at Greylock Glen Resort. The Outdoor Center is under construction and is expected to open in May or June 2024.

Guptill’s Ice Cream in Cohoes is getting ready to close for the season. The ice cream stand’s last day is Sunday, November 5.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.