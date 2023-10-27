ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, October 23 through 27.

Haru Japanese Steakhouse has opened its doors in Wilton. The restaurant is in the former Golden Corral space at 15 Old Gick Road, across from Walmart.

A new taco eatery has opened in Latham. Tipsy Taco Cantina officially opened on October 24 at 704 New Loudon Road.

SUNY Adirondack’s bastion of culinary expertise on Hudson Avenue is holding a special dinner this weekend in celebration of southern soul food and African American roots. Soul Food Night comes to Seasoned on Saturday, October 28.

Fans of local history have a chance to support its future with a glass of something tasty in hand. In November, two downtown Glens Falls staples host events supporting the Chapman Museum based around wine, chocolate, and fine dining.

Café Twelve 04, located at 1204 Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, is closing its doors. Owner Chris Phelan made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Several city restaurants are offering a new way for their patrons to share good food. Five eateries are now offering $50 gift certificates through the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, in the spirit of the city’s history of food festivals – and just in time for holiday gift-giving season.

7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has opened its first store in the Capital Region. The shop is celebrating its official grand opening in Johnstown on Saturday, October 28.

Discover Saratoga’s 18th Annual Restaurant Week is set to return from November 6 to November 12. Participating restaurants will have prix fixe menus ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials.

