ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, October 2 through 6.

Saratoga Coffee Traders, located at 447 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, is closing. Owner Scott Swedish made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 30.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this fall from October 30 to November 12. The bi-yearly restaurant week spans eight counties and has over 130 restaurants participating.

Tripadvisor has released its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2023. A restaurant in Lake George and a restaurant in Manchester, Vermont were both included on the list among the best in the United States in their respective categories.

Motor Oil Coffee has opened its newest location in the former Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany’s warehouse district. The shop is located inside the apartment building, now called Slip 12, at 21 Erie Boulevard.

Gracie’s Kitchen in Voorheesville is closing after five years. Owner Grace Thompson posted a goodbye letter on the Gracie’s Kitchen website.

Crumbl Cookies in Clifton Park has its soft opening on Thursday and its grand opening on Friday and Saturday. NEWS10 got a look inside the cookie shop before it opened.

This Saturday, the Adirondack chapter of an animal shelter comes to Glens Falls to bring animals and brews together for a good cause. Mean Max Brew Works hosts the North Shore Animal League on Glen Street for “Brews & Mews.”

Clifton Park has a new place to get pizza. Pizza Palace opened in The Shops At Village Plaza at 7 Southside Drive on Wednesday, October 4.

