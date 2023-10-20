ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, October 16 through 20.

The sixth annual Saratoga Wing Off was held on Saturday, October 14. Discover Saratoga and Bailey’s Saratoga have now announced the winners.

After being closed for over two years, the Starbucks at 351 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs has set its reopening timeline. According to a sign in the window, the shop will be reopening in the spring of 2024.

South Street is about to have a big Friday. On one side of the once-bustling street, a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the works will finally break ground. Just across the street, a new cocktail lounge with a yellow-furred animal on its sign will be ready to welcome onlookers in for a drink once the shovels have hit dirt.

McDonald’s is set to close in the Empire State Plaza food court. The Office of General Services (OGS) confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

Nanola, a restaurant and live music venue with New Orleans influences in Malta, is getting a second location in Albany. Owner Shane Spillenger said Nanola South will be located in the former Parish Public House at 388 Broadway.

Back in the day, 62 South St. was the home of one of the best slices in town. Since Irish Pizza closed there in 2017, the spot has been vacant, waiting for someone new to bring flavor to another empty storefront on a street in need of new life.

Jacko’s Corner, located at 190 North Main Street in Salem, is closing its doors. Majority owner Sarah Parker said the restaurant’s last day will be October 28.

The Worcester Lunch Car No. 821 that sits at 53 Park Street in Adams will be a diner again. Mark and Jeanne Lapier will be opening up M&J’s Taste of Home in the former Miss Adams Diner space.

