ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, November 6 through 10.

A new grocery store and café has officially opened in Galway. The Galway Local opened on Friday, November 3.

The Delaware Restaurant & Bar has set its official opening date. The restaurant will be opening for dinner on Friday, November 17.

Coffee House of Troy has opened in downtown Troy. The new coffee spot is located inside 518 Craft at 200 Broadway.

Chick-fil-A has proposed a new location in the city of Albany. The restaurant would be located at 944 Central Avenue.

Mama Julia’s Pupuseria will soon be opening in Rotterdam. The eatery is located at 1309 Altamont Avenue in the former Alotta Empanadas space.

The Trestle Restaurant & Pub has opened its Express location for takeout and delivery in Watervliet. The eatery is located in the former Purple Pub restaurant and to-go building.

A fried chicken chain with a penchant for heat is coming to a plaza at the corner of Quaker Road and Upper Glen Street this month. If you pass by Queensbury Plaza, chances are good that you can see its colorful sign from the road.

Starbucks is getting ready to open in Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. The coffee shop is having its grand opening on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

Meadowdale Winery has soft opened its new relocated tasting room in New Scotland. The winery recently moved its wine production and tasting room from Guilderland to New Scotland.

