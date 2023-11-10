ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, November 6 through 10.
Inside The Galway Local, the community’s new grocery store and café
A new grocery store and café has officially opened in Galway. The Galway Local opened on Friday, November 3.
Albany restaurant, The Delaware, sets opening date
The Delaware Restaurant & Bar has set its official opening date. The restaurant will be opening for dinner on Friday, November 17.
New coffee spot opens in downtown Troy
Coffee House of Troy has opened in downtown Troy. The new coffee spot is located inside 518 Craft at 200 Broadway.
Chick-fil-A proposes new location in Albany
Chick-fil-A has proposed a new location in the city of Albany. The restaurant would be located at 944 Central Avenue.
Salvadorian restaurant opening in Rotterdam
Mama Julia’s Pupuseria will soon be opening in Rotterdam. The eatery is located at 1309 Altamont Avenue in the former Alotta Empanadas space.
The Trestle opens for takeout, delivery in Watervliet
The Trestle Restaurant & Pub has opened its Express location for takeout and delivery in Watervliet. The eatery is located in the former Purple Pub restaurant and to-go building.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in Queensbury
A fried chicken chain with a penchant for heat is coming to a plaza at the corner of Quaker Road and Upper Glen Street this month. If you pass by Queensbury Plaza, chances are good that you can see its colorful sign from the road.
Starbucks in Rivers Casino sets opening date
Starbucks is getting ready to open in Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. The coffee shop is having its grand opening on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.
Winery opens relocated tasting room in New Scotland
Meadowdale Winery has soft opened its new relocated tasting room in New Scotland. The winery recently moved its wine production and tasting room from Guilderland to New Scotland.
