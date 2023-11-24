ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, November 20 through 24.

A new boutique and coffee shop has opened at 1471 Route 9 in Halfmoon. Boutique & Coffee Made Simple had its soft opening on November 13.

A new restaurant and corner market is set to open in downtown Saratoga Springs. Mittler’s will be opening in the former Tailgate and Party space at 33 Phila Street.

A new live music venue has opened in Schenectady. The Electric Grinch officially opened on November 16.

Kozel’s Restaurant, located at 1006 Route 9H in Ghent, has permanently closed its doors after almost 88 years. The restaurant officially closed on November 12.

The Bread Butler has completed its move into Colonie Center and now has a café. The bread shop closed at its previous location at 1500 Central Avenue in Albany at the beginning of November to make the move.

Slice of Amsterdam has opened for business at 189 Market Street in Amsterdam. Formerly known as Southside Slice, the pizzeria relocated from 68 Bridge Street.

