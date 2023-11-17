ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, November 13 through 17.

A new episode of “Kitchen Nightmares” aired on November 13 and it featured a cafe in Ulster County. Filming at Love Bites Cafe in Saugerties took place in June.

Burger King has opened a new restaurant in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant is located at 216 Northside Drive.

Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and some restaurants and community centers around the greater Glens Falls area are tipping their tricorne hats to the occasion. From a community dinner open to everyone to a series of unique menus, and from the dinner table to the place to run off the turkey weight, here’s who’s holding a special Thanksgiving event.

Lark Hall, a music and event venue in Albany, has opened up a restaurant on the ground floor. The Eleven, named after a Grateful Dead song, officially opened its doors on November 11.

The Horses Lounge, a staple in Schenectady for almost 50 years, closed its doors at the end of June. Now, the restaurant is reopening under new ownership.

Asylum seekers from New York City began showing up in the Capital Region communities back in May. Some are now eligible to work. NEWS10 met up with one asylum seeker who recently started their very own LLC.

Sushi by Bou, a Japanese speakeasy, has set its opening date in Albany. The restaurant is set to open on Friday, December 1.

