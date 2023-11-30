ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, November 27 through December 1.

Bruegger’s Bagels, located at 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar’s Delaware Plaza, has closed its doors. The business’ last day was November 28.

Spargel on Nine, a new authentic German restaurant in Queensbury, is getting ready to open its doors. Owner Christian Raeth is opening the restaurant on Friday, December 8 at 4 p.m.

Two Gloversville businesses are having their grand openings on Saturday, December 2. The EmpowHERing Designs ribbon cutting will be at noon and the Nibbles & Bites food truck is set for 2:30 p.m.

Love Apple Farm, located at 1421 Route 9H in Ghent, is permanently closing after 54 years. The farm’s last day will be Thursday, November 30.

Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George is expanding its dining options to include a year-round experience. Lakeside will include two dining choices: the White Lion Room and the Tankard Room.

Saratoga Coffee Traders is getting ready to open up shop in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish is aiming to open the coffee place on Friday, December 8.

Elif’s Kitchen, located at 55 North Pearl Street in Albany, has opened for business. The eatery offers food you’d find in a traditional pizza place, as well as Mediterranean cuisine.

The Chandelier Room, a nightclub that opened in the former Bradley bar space in Troy in September, has closed to relocate, said owner Cory Nelson. He said they made the decision last week.

Two next-generation Dunkin’ stores are now open to the public. The two locations at 1125 Duanesburg Road in Rotterdam and 6030 Duanesburg Road in Duanesburg are offering special deals and giveaways to guests while supplies last.

Work is continuing on the new Hattie’s Restaurant in Albany with the Hattie’s sign finally being installed. Business for Good (BFG) said the eatery is projected to open in the first few months of 2024.

Bennington Bagel Company has its operations up and running, getting ready to make bagels for the people of North Bennington and beyond. On Monday, its first day open, the business closed its online ordering after just four hours before reaching max capacity.

Dunkin’ has opened a new shop in Schaghticoke. The location officially opened on Tuesday, November 28.

Niramit officially opened its doors on October 1 in Bennington’s South Shire, A Little Hotel. The restaurant serves elevated, authentic Thai food and pays homage to the rich heritage of Siam.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.