ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, May 8 through 12.

Chuck’s Store, located at 5306 Sacandaga Road in Galway, closed in 2016 when the owners retired after 58 years. Now, seven years later, the building is under new ownership and will be opening back up as a café and grocery store for the community.

Hang Loose Tavern and Grill is set to open at 712 County Highway 132 in Hagaman, right outside of Galway. The restaurant is opening up in the former Top Notch Tavern location.

Over the weekend, a popular area restaurant pulled out the stops – and the steaks – for a longtime employee in a time of medical emergency. The Silo in Queensbury raised $1,000 over the weekend for a server whose absence has been felt by the locals who come in for a stack of pancakes or fresh cider donut.

Aroma Joe’s, a coffee shop chain with locations mainly in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, has opened its first shop in New York. The shop opened Monday morning at 666 Hoosick Street in Brunswick.

Common Roots Brewing Company has come a long way since the fire. After losing its original space in a spring 2019 blaze, the South Glens Falls brewery has rebuilt, with a second building now on the rise across the street. Next, the company is looking to plant new roots further south.

The Wolf Road Denny’s location has permanently closed, according to Denny’s Corporate. The Colonie Denny’s officially shut their doors as of April 20.

The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is hosting the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Downtown restaurants will be serving $1 samples featuring potatoes.

Kazami, a restaurant specializing in noodles, ramen and bubble tea, recently opened in Schenectady. The restaurant is located at 1729 Union Street, next to Mr. Wasabi.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.