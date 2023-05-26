ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, May 22 through 26.

The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) held the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20. Attendees sampled and voted on their favorite potato-based dish out of the 22 participating restaurants.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Schuylerville, according to Yelp.

There is more than meets the eye at this neighborhood coffee shop on Warren Street. Moto Coffee Machine also functions as a motorcycle store, allowing you to fuel up in more ways than one.

42 Fusion, a Mexican and Italian fusion restaurant, has opened in Ballston Spa. The eatery had its soft opening on May 22.

The Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival is coming to the Altamont Fairgrounds on June 3 and 4. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Lake Luzerne is welcoming delicious food and live music to its community park this summer. The first-ever Food Trucks and Music Extravaganza comes to Pavilion Park over six weeks this summer.

From Kurver Kreme to Devoe’s Rainbow Orchards to Jim’s Tastee Freez, there are many places to get ice cream around the Capital Region. Which one is you favorite?

Growing up on the Jersey Shore, bagels were a staple in Johnny Morreale’s diet. When he couldn’t find a good option for a breakfast sandwich in Hudson, he decided to create a place.

Finn’s, located at 40 River Street in Troy, officially opened on May 25. The restaurant is owned by Kelly and Joe Proctor, who also own The Daisy in Cohoes and Frankie Bird in Troy.

Every year, restaurants rise to meet a great challenge. Lake George Region Restaurant Week returns next month, gathering restaurants together for a prix-five experience that shows guests what flavors they can find in their community.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.