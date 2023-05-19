ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, May 15 through 19.

Fat Boys Ice Cream and Family Fun Plex is coming to Glenville. Owners Dan Maggs and Brian Olesen are opening the business at the former Glenville Sportsplex property.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in and around Clifton Park, according to Yelp.

The Poké Jar, located at 28 South Main Street in Castleton-on-Hudson, is closing after a little over a year. Owner Mike Kwok made the announcement in a Facebook post on May 13.

Tugboat Tavern, located at 159 Bridge Avenue in Cohoes, is up for sale. Owners Ian and Katherine Caristi said they decided to sell the business for health reasons.

Tesoro Italian Restaurant, located at 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland’s Hamilton Square, is closing after 15 years. Owner and chef Raffaele Sainato is retiring.

The second annual Food Truck Festival is returning to East Greenbush on June 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The festival takes places at the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush at 1 Gilligan Road.

42 Degrees, a pipe shop and upstairs tavern is Glens Falls is closing its doors. The shop in Malta is closing as well.

A new restaurant has opened in Round Top. Julia’s Local serves seasonal classic American food, with a Scandinavian twist.

The City of Amsterdam is holding its first-ever A Taste of Amsterdam Appetizer Style restaurant week. Participating restaurants will be having specials on appetizers from June 5 through June 11.

To celebrate Chick-fil-A opening restaurants in the Capital Region, the company is giving away free chicken sandwiches at the Tri-City ValleyCats game on Saturday, May 20. The ValleyCats are facing the Washington Wild Things at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy at 6:30 p.m.

Cornells in Little Italy, located at 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady, offers a date night special each Thursday. Now, they’ve added something new: complimentary childcare.

For the first time ever, Druthers Brewing Company is bringing guests behind the scenes at its Albany location. Ten winners and a guest of their choosing will get to tour the warehouse, hear from brewers and have a tasting on June 10 at 1 p.m.

