ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, May 1 through 5.

Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos is having a Cinco de Mayo celebration from May 1 to May 7. Throughout the week, customers have the chance to enter to win a burrito a week for a year and 10 winners will be chosen per store.

10 McGillis Public House, located at 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George, has permanently closed as of Sunday, April 30. Owners Jason and Nicole Travis made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 28.

The Coat Room, a “speakeasy-style” restaurant and bar, is set to open in Saratoga Springs. Designed and constructed by Phinney Design Group, the restaurant will be located inside 385 Broadway.

Gibby’s Diner, a staple in the Delanson and Duanesburg communities, closed in 2021 after almost 70 years. Now, the diner is being revived by new owners.

NEWS10 in the Morning hit the road on Friday to kick off “NEWS10 in Your Town” in Saratoga Springs! Located at 47 Phila Street, you’ll find Sweet Mimi’s Café & Bakery.

Little Caesars, an international pizza chain, is coming to Amsterdam. The City of Amsterdam Planning Commission approved the site plans for 173 Market Street in an April 26 meeting.

Unbeetable, Schenectady’s first vegan arcade bar and restaurant, was originally set to open at 148 Clinton Street in the fall of 2022. It’s now May 2023 and the restaurant is still not open.

Have you ever sat down for lunch or dinner with friends and family, and felt like something was missing? If so, a new tavern in downtown Glens Falls has about 600 solutions.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around New Paltz, according to Yelp.

Thousands of small businesses entered Barclay Bank’s annual “Small Business Big Wins” contest, submitting essays and photos describing the challenges of building a business and sharing their journeys. Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, a restaurant based in Troy, took home the top spot, winning a grand prize of $60,000.

Muza, a European restaurant located at 1300 15th Street in Troy, has closed until further notice. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on May 3.

In early April, the statue in front of 286 and 288 Lark Street was pushed over and damaged. Now, owner Ali Celik is holding a celebration to to unveil the newly-restored stature.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.