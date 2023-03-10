ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, March 6 through 10.

NibblexNosh, a from scratch bakery, is opening up a permanent storefront in Scotia. The bakery is set to open on Saturday, March 11.

Durrant’s at Van Schaick has officially opened at the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. The restaurant space was formerly occupied by Max410, which is now at the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.

The Hedge Bistro is set to be the new food and beverage vendor at the Western Turnpike Golf Course in Guilderland. The restaurant is scheduled to open April 1.

A new coffee shop will be opening in Stillwater. Upton Coffee Company is looking to open in May, according to the Village of Stillwater.

518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, has closed its Troy location at 501 Broadway. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 4.

A Gloversville bakery recently celebrated its grand opening. The owner told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that her new location is a testament to hard work and the support of her family and community after three major setbacks, including a break-in just one day before.

The 29th annual Bands n’ Beans Festival is set to bring flavor and fun to Fort William Henry Conference Center on Sunday, March 26. More than 20 local restaurants will bring their own chili offerings to the Fort.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Friday, March 17. To celebrate the day, you may be wanting to eat some corned beef and cabbage or other Irish specialties.

Rotterdam native Rachel Anne has been volunteering with local cat rescues for over 10 years. She’s now working to open The Pretty Paw Lounge, a cafe featuring adoptable cats only one block away from where she grew up.

A sign of spring is sizzling in the Capital Region. Celebrating its 85th year, Jack’s Drive In welcomed family and friends back for another season of good food and memories in Wynanstkill.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Poughkeepsie, according to Yelp.

Neighborhood Kitchen, a takeout, delivery, catering and market business, has officially opened in Milton. After a soft opening Thursday night, the eatery is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant focusing on takeout and delivery, is set to open in Albany. The restaurant will have its grand opening on Wednesday, March 15 at 33 New Scotland Avenue, a block from Albany Medical Center.

Chatham Provisions, a market that provides prepared meals and other local products, recently had its grand opening. The market is located at 2253 Route 66 in Ghent.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.