ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, March 27 through 31.

PDT Market, a new specialty marketplace in the former Price Chopper Limited, has officially opened. Chef Adam Foti, the founder and owner of PDT Catering, opened the store on March 27.

West Side Sports Bar, located at 112 Congress Street in Saratoga Springs, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The show will be visiting the restaurant on April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Walloomsac Battlefield Tavern & Colonial Restaurant had its soft opening in Walloomsac, located near Hoosick Falls, on March 17. Owner Joe Hackett said the property was owned by his godmother for a while.

The 2023 Capital Craft Beverage season is kicking off on April 1 with “Drink Schenectady.” The event is set to take place at the MiSci Museum of Science and Innovation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sperry’s Restaurant, a staple in Saratoga Springs since 1932, is closed until further notice. A voicemail when calling the restaurant confirms the closure.

Café Con Mel, a coffee shop located at 133 Remsen Street in Cohoes, is moving into the Guilderland Public Library. The Cohoes location has already closed in preparation for the move.

Each year, the New York Beef Council holds its “Best NY Burger” competition to find the best burgers around New York State. The 2023 contest starts on April 1.

Plans have been announced for the former Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant property at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs. In November 2022, former owners Steve and Yvonne Sullivan, and Dave Powers announced they would be closing on January 21.

Kitchen 216, a soul food restaurant, is soon opening up in Crossgates Commons Plaza at 161 Washington Avenue Ext. in Guilderland. The eatery is holding its grand opening on April 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A new café will soon be opening inside 800 North Pearl Street in Menands. Roman’s Café is taking over the former space of Rudy’s Café.

Employees at Jumpin’ Jacks were flipping patties and swirling cones for opening day Thursday morning. Diners lined up hours before—none faster than Arthur Fleming.

A new Dunkin’ location opened its doors in Troy on Thursday. Officials said it would offer a faster drive-thru experience, a new area dedicated to online order pickups, and improved energy efficiency.

Owner Kizzy Williams celebrated the ninth anniversary of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, located at 353 Clinton Avenue, on March 30. Now, she’s opening up a second location on Albany’s South End.

The Sugar Fairy Bakes is officially ready to open its new shop at 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta. The bakery will be opening on Saturday, April 1.

Geppetto’s Restaurant, an Italian eatery located at 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville, is closing. Owner Amelia Wistuk made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 30.

Orchard Creek Golf Club in Altamont will be getting a new restaurant operator for the 2023 season. Settles Hill Banquets & Events is taking over the food and drink operations at the Cider House Restaurant.