ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, March 20 through 24.

57ParkStreet, a new boba tea and gift shop, opened in Adams, Massachusetts on March 17. Owners Lea King and Wayne Gelinas also own Wigwam Western Summit, a resort, café and gift shop in North Adams.

The Bennington Community Café is a gathering place, serving everyone, especially those most in need in the community. All café items are pay-what-you-wish, which includes paying nothing at all, said volunteer organizer Jack Rossiter-Munley.

The Moose Caboose Tavern opened on Thursday, March 23 in Hoosick Falls. The tavern opened in the former Old Hoosick Tavern space at 4324 Route 7, which closed its doors in 2020.

Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 9. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.

Smith’s of Cohoes is reopening under new ownership. Rob Tario, who owns Ship’s Pub in Albany and co-owns the three Tipsy Moose locations and soon-to-open Tipsy Taco Cantina, has taken over the restaurant.

With locations in Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park, seafood eatery Eddie F’s is being featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a YouTube channel that travels around the United States highlighting restaurants.

Brunswick BBQ & Brew is closing its doors after 15 years at 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick. Owners Gary and Danielle Gosselin made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 15.

Students at Green Island Union Free School District will win a coupon for every third, sixth and ninth book they read in March. Those coupons are good for one personal pan pizza each from Spindle City Pizza in Cohoes.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Columbia County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Chatham, according to Yelp.

Crumbl Cookies will soon be opening stores in both Latham and Clifton Park. According to a Crumbl spokesperson, the Latham location at 664 New Loudon Road in the Fresh Market Plaza will officially open on March 31.

Montgomery County Tourism is holding a restaurant week called “Take a Bite of Montgomery.” Restaurants, bakeries and other eateries throughout Montgomery County will offering specials from March 27 through April 2.

Queen Bee Bakery celebrated its ribbon cutting and grand opening on March 23. The new bakery is located at 21 Main Street in Fultonville.

On paper, Tania Sharlow’s business goes by “Birchin’ Donuts.” But she wants you to remember something else, with an expletive twist—changing the “R” to a “T” on the signs inside her shop.

