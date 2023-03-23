ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, March 20 through 24.
New gift shop with boba tea opens in Berkshire County
57ParkStreet, a new boba tea and gift shop, opened in Adams, Massachusetts on March 17. Owners Lea King and Wayne Gelinas also own Wigwam Western Summit, a resort, café and gift shop in North Adams.
Bennington Community Café: A gathering place to help those in need
The Bennington Community Café is a gathering place, serving everyone, especially those most in need in the community. All café items are pay-what-you-wish, which includes paying nothing at all, said volunteer organizer Jack Rossiter-Munley.
The Moose Kaboose Tavern opening in Hoosick Falls
The Moose Caboose Tavern opened on Thursday, March 23 in Hoosick Falls. The tavern opened in the former Old Hoosick Tavern space at 4324 Route 7, which closed its doors in 2020.
Easter restaurant specials in the Capital Region
Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 9. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.
Smith’s of Cohoes reopening under new ownership
Smith’s of Cohoes is reopening under new ownership. Rob Tario, who owns Ship’s Pub in Albany and co-owns the three Tipsy Moose locations and soon-to-open Tipsy Taco Cantina, has taken over the restaurant.
Eddie F’s to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
With locations in Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park, seafood eatery Eddie F’s is being featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a YouTube channel that travels around the United States highlighting restaurants.
Brunswick restaurant closing its doors after 15 years
Brunswick BBQ & Brew is closing its doors after 15 years at 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick. Owners Gary and Danielle Gosselin made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 15.
This month, Green Island students read for pizza
Students at Green Island Union Free School District will win a coupon for every third, sixth and ninth book they read in March. Those coupons are good for one personal pan pizza each from Spindle City Pizza in Cohoes.
Best restaurants in Chatham, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Columbia County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Chatham, according to Yelp.
Crumbl Cookies in Latham sets opening date
Crumbl Cookies will soon be opening stores in both Latham and Clifton Park. According to a Crumbl spokesperson, the Latham location at 664 New Loudon Road in the Fresh Market Plaza will officially open on March 31.
Restaurant lineup for ‘Take a Bite of Montgomery’
Montgomery County Tourism is holding a restaurant week called “Take a Bite of Montgomery.” Restaurants, bakeries and other eateries throughout Montgomery County will offering specials from March 27 through April 2.
Queen Bee Bakery opens in Fultonville
Queen Bee Bakery celebrated its ribbon cutting and grand opening on March 23. The new bakery is located at 21 Main Street in Fultonville.
Albany-based shop puts edgy twist on donuts
On paper, Tania Sharlow’s business goes by “Birchin’ Donuts.” But she wants you to remember something else, with an expletive twist—changing the “R” to a “T” on the signs inside her shop.
For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.