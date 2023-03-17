ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, March 13 through 17.

The grand opening for Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Albany has been postponed by a week. The takeout and delivery restaurant was supposed to open on Wednesday, March 15, but is now opening on Wednesday, March 22 due to the recent snow storm.

TanDoori House, a Pakistani-Indian restaurant, has opened at 1338 Gerling Street in Schenectady. According to the Facebook page, the eatery officially opened on March 10.

Atomic Wings, a chicken joint with locations around the United States, has announced its grand re-opening celebration. According to the Atomic Wings Facebook page, the celebration is slated for Saturday, March 25 at noon.

Colonie Restaurant Week is back for 2023. The event runs from Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Columbia County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Valatie and Kinderhook, according to Yelp.

The Pittsfield restaurant formerly called Joanne’s Elm Street Luncheonette has reopened under new ownership and has a new name. Shelley’s Kitchen officially opened in mid-February.

Carm’s Pizza, located at 140 Freemans Bridge Road in Scotia, is reopening its dining room. The dining room closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat to take to your St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday night, there’s a new game in town – but you’ll have to wait a year. Around midday Friday, Taylor Suprenant announced that she was completely sold out of green cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods at her new enterprise, Flour Child. It’s been more or less like that for the mere six weeks she’s been open on Glen Street.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is returning this spring, set to run from March 20 to April 2. Spanning across nine counties, over 140 restaurants are participating.

