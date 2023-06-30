ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, June 26 through 30.

Farming Man Fest is returning to Indian Ladder Farms for its ninth year on Saturday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival celebrates New York’s breweries and the brewing industry.

If you’re looking for some great vegetarian options in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the Albany area, according to Yelp.

Food by the water and live music are in store by Mill Pond in the hamlet of Brant Lake. Food Truck Fridays are back starting Friday, June 30.

According to a release from America’s Best Restaurants, Olde Log Inn will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow.” Filming for the social media episode will be in mid-July.

Cappie’s Drive-In, located at 264 Route 67 in Amsterdam, is up for sale. Longtime owners Donna and Craig Durinick are selling both the business and the property.

The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub at 306 Clifton Park Center Road has permanently closed. A message when calling the location confirms the closure.

“Famous hot dogs since 1919” is part of the logo of Glens Falls eatery New Way Lunch, and for good reason. This summer, the longtime lunch spot is getting a visit worthy of the word.

Illusive Restaurant and Bar, located at 3 Ferry Street in Rensselaer, has been picked to be on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a company that brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States. The company will be filming at Illusive on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The owners of the Manhattan Exchange in Schenectady have opened their second restaurant. The Exchange officially opened at 857 Main Street in Jonesville, a hamlet of Clifton Park, on June 29.

The Coat Room, a “speakeasy-style” restaurant and bar, had its soft opening in downtown Saratoga Springs over the past week. The eatery officially opens to the public on Friday at 5 p.m.

Since November, the Glens Falls area’s new bagel spot has moved from South Street to the other side of the Hudson River. Now, bagels are back in business in the North Country.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.