ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, June 2 through June 9.

Motor Oil Coffee is continuing its expansion in the Capital Region. The company is opening up its next location in Albany’s Pine Hills Neighborhood at 1034 Madison Avenue, next to the Madison Theatre.

PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is set to open its first Capital Region shop in Latham. The shop will be located at 1210 Troy Schenectady Road in the Plaza 7 Commons.

Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen is set to open at 1704 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the former Gennaro’s Pizza Parlor space. Local franchise owner Larry Weng aims to open the restaurant sometime in July.

Mexican Radio, a Mexican restaurant located at 325 State Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed its doors after nine years. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post on June 3.

Bimi’s Canteen & Bar, located at 19 Main Street in Chatham, officially opened on June 3. Owners Ellen Waggett and Chris Landy also own Bimi’s Cheese Shop, which is located right next door at 21 Main Street.

Salty Buns, a pretzel bun sandwich restaurant, officially opened on June 1 in the Wilton Mall. Opening a restaurant has always been a dream for owner Alison Packer and her husband Jon Locke.

Wagon Train BBQ, located at 671 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, reopened on Wednesday after a fire at the restaurant on Sunday. The fire contributed to thousands losing power in Schenectady and Rotterdam that morning.

The first annual 518 Black Restaurant Week is set for June 19 through 25. Over 15 restaurants in Albany, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Troy are participating.

Drifter’s, a new restaurant that took over the Riverlink Café, had its grand opening in Riverlink Park Wednesday night. The opening coincided with a performance by Skeeter Creek in the park amphitheater at 7 p.m.

The Bread Butler, currently at 1500 Central Avenue in Albany, is set to move into Colonie Center. Owner Andreas Mergner said his shop will be moving into the former Moe’s space on the lower level across from Five Guys.

Mountain Mama’s Cantina and Eatery in Gloversville is set to have its soft opening on Friday. The eatery was supposed to open on Thursday, but the opening was postponed a day due to a fridge issue.

Nancy Blencoe has always wanted to own a restaurant. After a long road, she finally opened her restaurant, Fancy Farmer, during a soft opening on June 1.

The Brookside Tavern, located at 4389 Route 10 in Ephratah, closed in 2017. Now, owners Jim and Courtney Smith are bringing the bar back to life.

