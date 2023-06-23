ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, June 19 through 23.

Taste of Toga features food from restaurants around Saratoga County. The festival also includes live music throughout the day. This year’s headliners are Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Sabor Caribeño, an authentic Spanish restaurant, celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting on June 17. The eatery is located at 230 4th Street in Troy.

This July into August, Wednesdays mean good eats in downtown Glens Falls. The Take a Bite food festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 5.

Todd Shapiro, owner of the War Room Tavern in Albany, has asked the National Arena League (NAL) to reinstate the Albany Empire. He’s also offered to help raise the money the Empire reportedly failed to pay the NAL.

If you’re looking for a great brunch spot in Albany County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants to get brunch in the Albany area, according to Yelp.

The Empire Deli at Albany International Airport will close within the next few months, however, its closure is not related to the Albany Empire being terminated from the National Arena League. According to Albany International Airport, the closure has been planned for some time as they prepare for a $100M expansion project.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey was recently spotted filming a show in Saugerties. A video posted in the Saugerties Village Facebook group on June 21 shows Ramsey walking into the Love Bites Cafe on Partition Street.

In July 2022, The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, permanently closed its doors as the owners decided to retire. The property was then bought by Daley Hospitality Group, who are working to open The Delaware Restaurant & Bar.

The Horses Lounge, a staple in Schenectady for almost 50 years, is closing its doors. Owner Christian Fritzen made the announcement in a Facebook post on June 21.

The Saratoga Winery, located at 462 Route 29 in the town of Milton, has new owners. The announcement was made in a post on the winery’s Facebook page on June 21.

A village staple of over a decade has closed down for good. Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ has gone through two owners across its 13-year run. Now, its current owner is looking for a way to keep it alive somewhere else.

Anthony Berghela, owner of Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont, was recently named the winner of the Pizza World Cup in Naples, Italy. Berghela has competed in the competition before, however, this is his first win.

The founder of the C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station has died. Cornelius H. “Neil” Evans passed away on June 21 at the age of 78.

The Saratoga Springs Public Library again has a coffee shop inside. This time, it’s run by the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

The Hudson Food Festival is set to return to Henry Hudson Riverfront Park on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

