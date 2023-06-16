ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, June 12 through 16.

These are the restaurants that have opened — and closed — in the Capital Region so far in 2023.

Lake George Restaurant Week runs through June 17 with 15 area restaurants offering prix-fixe meals using local ingredients.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Ballston Spa, according to Yelp.

If you want to grab some food while with your dog on a long trip, running errands, or if you simply want to spend time with your dog away from home, several restaurants in the Capital Region have pet-friendly patios. Here are some places where you can go out to eat with your dog in the Capital Region.

Chick-fil-A is hiring about 200 full-time and part-time jobs at their new locations in Clifton Park and North Greenbush. The restaurants will offer competitive wages and benefits, leadership opportunities, and more.

Lark Hall, a music and event venue located at the corner of Lark Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany, is opening up a restaurant on the ground floor. Owners Jennifer and Justin Miller have owned the historic building since 2018.

Starbucks is set to open inside Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. The shop will be located near the Event Center between the entrance to the gaming floor and The Landing Hotel.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18. If you don’t already have plans with your dad, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials to celebrate the day.

17 Cherry Plain Square, a new restaurant and bar, recently opened in Cherry Plain, a hamlet of the town of Berlin in Rensselaer County. The eatery officially opened on Friday, June 9.

Dino’s Pizza, located at 802 Route 50 in Burnt Hills, has closed. The closure was confirmed by a message on the pizzeria’s phone.

Nat’s Mountain House, located at 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville, is getting ready to open its doors. The restaurant is scheduled to officially open on Friday, June 23.

