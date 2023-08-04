ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, July 31 through August 4.

Only a few days after The Nest 518 gave away $1,500 worth of chicken sandwiches, Take Two Cafe did the same, but with vegan sandwiches. These small business chicken sandwich giveaways come after Jeff Buell, a Principal at Redburn Development, made a social media post about the Capital Region Chick-fil-A’s opening.

The Roosevelt Room, located at 112 North Greenbush Road, officially opened on Monday, July 31. This intimate, fine dining restaurant has 60 seats and a cocktail bar.

The Tailored Tea, located at 1010 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, is for sale. Owner and chef Jared Bafaro made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Heather Minew has been with Piccolo Dal Torrente almost since the beginning. She eventually became the owner alongside the beloved founder and chef Rodrigo Silva. After losing Silva and for various other reasons, Minew decided to step down as owner as of August 1.

Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen opened at 1704 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the former Gennaro’s Pizza Parlor space. The menu includes a variety of rice noodle dishes, ramen, pho, fried rice, stir fry, and appetizers.

The former home of the last remaining Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the U.S. is adopting something new this year. The restaurant is trading in American family fare for sushi.

Located in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market is a specialty gourmet grocery store that allows shoppers to eat and drink while they shop. The concept here is choose your own adventure.

Sara Ali started Sara’s Kitchen in January 2021 as a side job. In April 2023, she quit her engineering job to focus on the business full-time.

The Cobleskill Diner, a staple at 117 Granite Drive in Cobleskill, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The celebration is set for Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pretty Paw Lounge, located at 370 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, opened on Friday. The building is split into two sections: the cafe area and the cat playroom. This means that the cats will not be roaming around the cafe, but visitors can grab a drink and a snack and then see the cats in the playroom.

After originally closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AMA Cocina is opening back up. The Mexican restaurant is located at 4-6 Sheridan Avenue in downtown Albany.

Volcano Asian BBQ and Hot Pot is now open in Niskayuna. The restaurant is located at 2309 Nott Street E. A hot pot restaurant is where everyone cooks their own meats, vegetables, and noodles in a big pot filled with simmering broth.

