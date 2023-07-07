ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, July 3 through 7.

Pho Van’s Vietnamese Restaurant had its grand opening in Rotterdam on Wednesday. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The City of Watervliet has put out a request for proposals for a waterfront restaurant operator at Hudson Shores Park. This will be a development and ground lease opportunity.

Mex Cocina has reopened after almost three years — this time in a different location. The restaurant is now located at 7 Broadway in Troy and has added La Catrina to the name.

After 13 years, Domenic and Lisa Fuda have handed over SaraBella Pizza to new owners. The Fuda’s made the announcement in a Facebook post on July 1.

A new brewery, taproom, and beer garden is set to open at 716 Union Street in Hudson. Union Street Brewing Company will be opening on Saturday, July 15 at noon.

On Wednesday afternoon, over a dozen restaurants set up tables outside their establishments, or a block or two away. The culinary experience of downtown Glens Falls was coming out to play.

A Corinth-based winery is ending its 13-year run at its original home, and is making a move to the Queen of American Lakes. Ledge Rock Hill Winery cut the ribbon on its new location on Saturday, July 1.

