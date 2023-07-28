ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, July 24 through 28.

Philly’s, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, has opened its third location in Bennington. After being delayed for a year, the restaurant finally had its soft opening on Wednesday, July 19.

Malcolm’s, a New American restaurant located at 617 Union Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed. Owner Nate Germain made the announcement on the Malcolm’s Facebook page on Sunday.

Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, is set to open a new location in Amsterdam. The restaurant will be located in the plaza on Town Square Drive next to Old Brick Furniture and Planet Fitness.

Downtown Troy is welcoming two new businesses by celebrating their grand openings. Pataconia and Stacks Espresso Bar are both holding their grand opening celebrations on Friday, July 28.

The Bradley, a dive bar located at 28 Fourth Street in Troy, is closing. Owner Vic Christopher made the announcement in a social media post on July 25.

The Nest 518, located at 512 State Street in Schenectady, gave away free chicken sandwiches on Thursday, July 27. This came after Jeff Buell, a Principal at Redburn Development, made a social media post about the Capital Region Chick-fil-A’s opening.

Bombers Burrito Bar, located at 258 Lark Street in Albany, appears to have closed. Lark Street Business Improvement District Board Chairman Patrick Noonan said it was his understanding that all the Bombers locations have now closed. In January, Bombers in Schenectady closed.

From the minute you whisper the secret password and walk through the coats of this speakeasy-style restaurant and bar, prepare to feel transported to the past! The Coat Room is quickly becoming Saratoga’s best-kept secret.

Vine Street in Gloversville has been renamed Palace Way in honor of the Palace Diner. The change was approved during a Gloversville Common Council meeting on July 25.

Josita Walker took a trip to New Orleans, fell in love with beignets, and wanted to bring them back to Albany. Now, she’s opening up Beignet Bellies in the former New Scotland Fried Chicken & Deli space inside the Mobil Station at 247 New Scotland Avenue.

RAW Juice Bar, a staple on Jay Street since 2016, closed its doors in 2022. Now, the owner of Bud’s on Jay, Jack Kowalski, is bringing it back to life.

Silky’s Ice Creamery in Berne has closed. The ice cream stand was an add-on for the owner’s neighboring restaurant The Babbling Brook.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.