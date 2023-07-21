ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, July 17 through 21.

Hill Creek Tavern is set to open in the former Brunswick BBQ & Brew space. Owners Ashley and Kevin Sweet are hoping to open in early to mid August.

NEWS10’s Skylar Eagle got a sneak peak at the new Chick-fil-A location in North Greenbush before its grand opening.

Renee Zellars started Sage’s Heavenly Baked Goods in September 2021 as a home food processor. Now, she’s opening up a storefront in Cambridge.

With the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in Clifton Park and North Greenbush on Thursday, heavy traffic is expected for the entire weekend, especially around the Clifton Park Center Mall. A few agencies have issued suggested routes for drivers to take if going to the Chick-fil-A in Clifton Park this weekend.

Nextdoor, a neighborhood network app, has released its 7th annual Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves Awards. The program honors the businesses “most loved by locals” in different areas.

Pizza Hut in Ballston Spa has permanently closed its doors. This brings the total recent Pizza Hut closures in the Capital Region to five.

The sound of power tools buzzed from inside the nearly 100-year-old former Lombardo’s on Madison Avenue in Albany Wednesday. The Italian restaurant, considered by many to be an Albany institution, closed in 2018, and will soon take on some Louisiana charm.

A local Guilderland High School grad wasting no time getting his future started. Seventeen-year-old Mateo Sánchez cooking up a storm with a passion. Just one week after graduating high school, the ambitious teen set up a Hispanic-inspired café bearing his name—Café TEO.

Hundreds of people came out to the Capital Region’s newest restaurant chain, Chick-fil-A, which opened in Clifton Park and North Greenbush on July 20. Some lined up as early as midnight to get the first taste.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened another location in the Capital Region. The new restaurant is located at 753 Loudon Road in Latham, in the former Boston Market space.

