ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, July 10 through 14.

Fidens Brewing Company is opening its new Albany taproom with a series of ticketed events. The soft opening runs from July 12 to July 16.

A new eatery named Buddha Bowl had its grand opening in Saugerties on Monday, July 10. The restaurant is located at 135 Partition Street.

The Scene Coffee & Cocktails officially opened its doors on Tuesday morning. The shop is located at 1671 Western Avenue in Guilderland.

Bellini’s Italian Eatery is officially opened in the former Roux space at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands on July 11. The grand opening was a ticketed event with part of the proceeds going to To Life!

Chick-fil-A has announced the opening dates for its two new Capital Region restaurants. Both the Clifton Park and North Greenbush locations are set to open on July 20.

Russell Shapiro opened his first Russell’s Deli in 1991 in Pleasantville. In 2008, he opened Russell’s Deli in the former Quiznos space in Ballston Spa, and the deli just celebrated its 15th anniversary there. Now, after 43 years in the restaurant business, Shapiro is looking for someone to buy the place.

A new bar and restaurant is soon opening in Milton. Milton Tavern, located at 430 Geyser Road, is set to open sometime the week of July 17.

Sand Lake Merchant is set to have its soft opening on Saturday, July 15. The store will have products from nearly 40 vendors including Poppytree Floral Designs, Bella Blends, Chocolate is Self-Care, Udder Hand Farm, Four Fat Fowl, and many others.

In addition, Gipfel Coffee Company has relocated from down the street to inside Sand Lake Merchant. The full-service shop will offer custom-roasted coffee and pastries and will have pop-up events to test new products such as donuts and bagels.

The Bishop, a gastropub at 90 North Pearl Street in Albany, has permanently closed. The owners made the announcement on The Bishop Facebook page on July 11.

The 16th annual Troy Pig Out is returning to downtown Troy. The event is set for Sunday, July 16 starting at noon.

The newest Jimmy John’s in the Capital Region has opened at 33 New Scotland Avenue, next to Albany Medical Center. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Whistling Kettle has opened a tea bar in Albany’s warehouse district. The tea room is located at 1205 Broadway.

Pizza Hut has closed some locations around the Capital Region. NEWS10 has confirmed the following locations have closed:

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown, Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

Villa Balsamo, a historic estate and former restaurant on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, is up for sale. The property is listed by Patrick Gibson of the Diehl Done Team at Keller Williams with an asking price of $4.3 million.

This weekend, things are getting Greek in the village of South Glens Falls. The Adirondack Greek Festival is serving souvlaki, pastries and more on Main Street.

