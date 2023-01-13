ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.

Kane’s Hot Dogs on Wheels serves up much more than just your average frank. Located in the Colonie Center Food Court, they specialize in out-of-the-ordinary toppings with a menu that promises to keep you guessing.

Riccitello’s Restaurant is set to close after 55 years at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady. The restaurant’s last day will be January 29.

Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ is relocating into the former Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe at 1613 Route 9 in Halfmoon. The owners hope to open in the new space on January 24.

Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.

Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. The owners hope to open the Express store in March and the Full Service Market by fall 2023. The new store will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

New Way Lunch in downtown Glens Falls has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The space has been renovated to include repainted walls, new seat cushions, and refinished wood. The bathrooms have also been renovated.

Murray’s Fools has opened its new distillery and tasting room in Glenville. At least 75% of the fruits and grains in its liquor are sourced from New York State.

The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.

Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion has now opened.

The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.

