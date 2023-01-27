ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.

Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 recently opened at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.

Philly’s, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, is set to open its third location in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in July 2022, but has been delayed.

Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.

Tracy’s Rustic Relics and Lost in the Woods Candle Company, located at 2915 Route 30 in Speculator, are expanding into a larger space. The companies will be moving into the newly remodeled Zeizer’s building at 2965 Route 30.

The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.

The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.

In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best restaurants in the city, according to Yelp.

Superior Merchandise Company will be closing its physical doors in April says owners Felicity and Mike in an Instagram post on January 25. The pair explain although they’re closing physically, they will be present on Instagram and online as their business ventures change.

Brendan Brader and Robert Tario, co-owners of the Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern with locations in Latham, Albany and Troy, are set to open the Tipsy Taco Cantina. The restaurant will be at 704 Loudon Road in Latham.

After a scary medical event, Steve and Melissa Wojcik started a bakery with a cause: to raise awareness on organ donation. The Cookie Jar by Mel, an at-home bakery in Saratoga County, donates $1 per dozen of cookies sold to Donate Life New York State, an organization aimed at increasing organ, eye, and tissue donation in the state.

The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce announces the return of Saratoga County Restaurant Week. All Saratoga County restaurants are encouraged to participate.

Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant’s last day is Sunday.

