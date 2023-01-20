ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 16 through 20.

Lorenzo’s Southside won Best Soup in the City for the second year in a row. The restaurant’s pasta fagioli narrowly beat out the pasta fagioli by Joe’s Family. Guge’s Dogs with its Mexican Hot Chowder and Lyon Street Bar and Grill with its Mushroom Cheeseburger Sou tied for Most Unique Soup in the City.

The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.

If you’re looking for a place to get ramen noodles in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best ramen restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.

After surviving the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and bouncing back with new strength, it’s this coming year that may be the most uncertain for the event. In 2022, the Shirt Factory welcomed as many as 60 vendors to set up shop across four parts of its outside property. Last week, building owner Eric Unkauf announced in a Facebook post that things had changed.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea officially opened its doors at 800 Loudon Road in Latham at the very end of December. The new shop serves bubble tea, ramen, sushi burritos and poke bowls.

The Daisy in Troy officially closed at 6 Franklin Place on January 14. According to a post on The Daisy Facebook page, owners Kim and Joe Proctor will be reopening the space as a new restaurant.

Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.

The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 15th Restaurant and Entertainment Week from January 25 to January 31. The restaurants are located around Guilderland, Altamont and Voorheesville.

MochaLisa’s Caffé, located in Clifton Park Center, has undergone some changes over the past few months. The café came under new ownership in November, later moved to a new space not that far away from the old location, and added a bookstore.

Britt Young started The Sweetish Chef in 2020 by selling her sugar-free, grain-free, and low carb products online and at farmer’s markets. In December 2021, she opened a storefront at 76 Front Street in Ballston Spa.

Bethlehem Restaurant Appreciation Week is returning for 2023. The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event from January 30 to February 5.

Since popping onto the scene in 2018, What’s Poppin has been winning over hearts and bellies in the Capital Region. In honor of National Popcorn Day, we popped by the store to see what they have cooking for the annual celebration.

The Ritz on Union has officially opened for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is located inside Home Style Pizza and Home Style Caterers at 1720 Union Street in Schenectady.

The Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe will be closing its Albany location at 1034 Madison Avenue in May. However, the Troy location at 501 Broadway will be expanding into the space next door.

Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

The Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court opened on at 908 River Street in Troy on January 12. The restaurant had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 20.

A Taste of Amsterdam is back for 2023. Restaurants around the City of Amsterdam will be offering specials from February 6 to February 12.

