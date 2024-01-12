ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, January 1 through January 12.

Amsterdam’s sixth annual SoupFest is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

Nani’s Indian Kitchen, located at 265 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa, has closed its doors. The restaurant’s last day was December 30.

Second Act Spirits, a New York farm distillery, is set to open a tasting room in the Amsterdam Clocktower at 37 Prospect Street. Owners Rich and Stacey Michaels got the plans approved by the Amsterdam Planning Commission on December 27.

The ninth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival is returning to Albany. The event is set for January 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Desmond Hotel.

TGI Fridays in Stuyvesant Plaza has permanently closed. The restaurant officially closed its doors on Tuesday, January 2.

Rug City Bar and Lounge, located on the second floor of 14 East Main Street in Amsterdam, is set to open. La Piazza Social Club formerly occupied the space before is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chapter of Maria’s Bowls and Smoothies in Troy’s River Street Market is coming to an end, as owner Maria Decker has decided to retire. She announced the news on the Maria’s Facebook page on January 2.

Viva Empanadas is opening up a second location in Albany. The Latin kitchen will be in the former The Bishop space at 90 North Pearl Street.

The building in which Mr. Bill’s Carhop stands has been a staple of South Glens Falls since 1957 when it was an A&W. In August 2023, Beatrice and Michael Greenough became the new owners of Mr. Bill’s and brought some new changes with it.

Queen Bee Bakery has closed its storefront at 21 Main Street in Fultonville. Owner Katie Cope made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 2.

Dyad, located at 16 Hudson Street in Kinderhook, is closing its doors. Owner Alex Van Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 2.

Bowlicious Super Food Co. has opened in the food court of Colonie Center. The eatery opened toward the beginning of December.

Winslow’s Restaurant, located at 801 Saratoga Road (Route 9) in Wilton, has been sold. The new owners are reportedly set to reopen it.

Falcons Brewhouse Bistro and Tavern has opened for business in Hudson Falls. The bar and restaurant officially opened on January 3.

Mechanicville hasn’t had a family-owned deli since 2015 when Faldoni’s Delicatessen and Catering Company closed. Now, that has changed.

Johnny Rockets, located at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark, has been closed since September 2023. Now, the restaurant building is set to be demolished.

The 8th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is returning for 2024. The event is set for January 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank Guido’s Port of Call has been a staple in the Catskill community for over 20 years. Usually a seasonal restaurant, this was the first year Guido decided to remain open all year round.

